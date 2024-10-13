Open in App
    10 of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Most Memorable Moments Before He Was Accused of Raping His Hairstylist

    By Angilene Gacute,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q2uT1_0w56Fk4N00
    Garth Brooks was sued by Jane Roe, who claimed he sexually assaulted her and repeatedly shared a sexual fantasy that involved Trisha Yearwood. MEGA; @garthbrooks/Instagram

    They Celebrated Trisha Yearwood's Special Day

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38fG2b_0w56Fk4N00
    @garthbrooks/Instagram

    Over a year before a rape accuser sued Garth Brooks of sexual assault and battery , the "If Tomorrow Never Comes" singer learned a new skill before wife Trisha Yearwood 's 59th birthday.

    "All hail the Queen!!!! love, g," he captioned the post in September 2023, showing a photo of himself and Yearwood as she held the chocolate cake he baked for her.

    On October 3, a hairstylist and makeup artist who previously worked for Brooks filed a lawsuit against the country singer, alleging he raped her, changed clothes in front of her, exposed his private parts and sent sexually explicit messages in 2019. The complainant, referred to as Jane Roe, also claimed Brooks spoke openly about his sexual fantasies, which included having a threesome with Yearwood .

    According to Roe, the "I'll Still Love You" songstress might have overheard Brooks' statement at least once.

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Celebrated Their Anniversary

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbZSN_0w56Fk4N00
    @trishayearwood/Instagram

    The "Walkaway Joe" singer shared Brooks' heartfelt gift for their 18th wedding anniversary in December 2023.

    "When your husband sends you flowers and you send him flowers and the card says exactly the same thing! #happy18 #love #morethanever ," Yearwood wrote .

    Garth Brooks Enjoyed the Night With His Wife

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FAsjM_0w56Fk4N00
    @garthbrooks/Instagram

    In August, Brooks uploaded a carousel of photos after a spending the night with Yearwood.

    "My night with the ICONIC @TrishaYearwood! love, g," he wrote .

    A Lovely Couple!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PAqVb_0w56Fk4N00
    MEGA

    Brooks and Yearwood walked the red carpet at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2023. The following year, the 62-year-old "The Dance" singer posted a message on his website to honor his wife after she received the Icon Award at the 2024 ACM Honors.

    "I was just so proud. I’m always proud of her, but to see and hear her recognized like that — and to hear people use the word ‘icon’ in the same breath as her name – just took me someplace new," Brooks wrote. "She is an icon. I know what a world-class talent and force she is…and we all know what an incredible vocalist she is…but I love it when others really take notice, too."

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Spent More Time Together

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLBTN_0w56Fk4N00
    @trishayearwood/Instagram

    "When in Ireland…😉," Yearwood captioned a September 2022 Instagram post .

    Performing Together

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6Lwu_0w56Fk4N00
    MEGA

    During Loretta Lynn 's Friends: Hometown Rising benefit concert on September 13, 2021, Brooks and Yearwood serenaded the attendees and performed songs together.

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Had a Cute Moment

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COTrl_0w56Fk4N00
    @garthbrooks/Instagram

    Prior to their benefit concert appearance, Brooks uploaded a photo of himself and Yearwood laughing together.

    He captioned the snap , "Hey Loretta, we love you more than words can say! love, g & t."

    Trisha Yearwood Supported Her Husband

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4ATL_0w56Fk4N00
    @garthbrooks/Instagram

    After being honored by the Kennedy Center alongside Dick Van Dyke , Debbie Allen , Joan Baez and Midori , Brooks celebrated the milestone with a romantic photo on Instagram.

    "To loosely quote Maya Angelou . I stand here as one but I stand here for the people who have carried me to this point. Grateful! love, g #KCHonors," he shared .

    Where Was Trisha Yearwood?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EItZb_0w56Fk4N00
    @garthbrooks/Instagram

    Brooks struck a pose with a life-sized cutout of Yearwood, pronouncing his love for his wife.

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Mingled Before a Concert

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2c2q_0w56Fk4N00
    @garthbrooks/Instagram

    Before his Notre Dame show in 2018, Brooks captured a snap with Yearwood during the rehearsals .

    Kimberly Mickey
    2d ago
    I don't care for Brooks as a person, but even I don't believe the accuser! Main reason being, if you are raped you will automatically go straight to the police! Just so you can get justice! It does not matter who the person is that raped you, or how famous they are, or even how much money that they have! If I am raped I want JUSTICE! No if and or buts about it!
    Carman Lara Rodriguez
    2d ago
    I don’t understand why the judges allow so many years to go by
