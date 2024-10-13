Dave Grohl Is 'Going to Therapy' and 'Constantly Apologizing' to Wife Jordyn Blum After Cheating Scandal: 'He Has No Freedom'

Dave Grohl is 'going to therapy' amid his cheating scandal, a source claimed. mega

Dave Grohl is doing everything to make things right with his wife, Jordyn Blum , after he fathered a child out of a wedlock , a source revealed.

“He’s gone from being rock god to scumbag overnight, it’s changed the dynamic and he hates it,” an insider dished. “But he’s got to go along if he wants to save his marriage. Jordyn and the kids are his life.”

Dave Grohl announced in September he fathered a child out of wedlock. mega

“He admits he was wrong, but he’s under total scrutiny, he has no freedom. He’s offering up phone text messages and constantly apologizing and going to therapy. He’s trying to be a good dad but at the same time it’s frustrating and he doesn’t understand that these things can take months, even years to fix," they continued about the singer, 55.

The pair share three children. mega

As OK! previously reported, the Foo Fighters lead singer revealed he stepped out on his relationship .

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he wrote on Instagram on September 10.

Dave Grohl apologized to his wife on social media. mega

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her . I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he continued. “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

The duo got married in 2003. mega

Since then, the couple, who got married in 2003 and share three daughters: Violet Maye , Harper Willow and Opheila Saint , have been spotted without their wedding rings .

Blum has yet to comment on the situation, but it's a possibility she might tell all in her book, as an insider claimed she was offered a "multimillion dollar" deal from a subsidiary of Simon & Schuster.

If the actress accepts the deal, "she’ll tell how she's been holding the marriage together for the sake of their three daughters," the insider told a news outlet.

"Jordyn has lots to reveal about being married to Dave," the source claimed.

"Close friends believe she has turned a blind eye to Dave’s indiscretions for a long time," the insider added. "Now he has humiliated her in front of the world with his baby bombshell, she can no longer hide behind the façade of a perfect marriage."

In Touch spoke to the source.