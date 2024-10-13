Open in App
    Dave Grohl Is 'Going to Therapy' and 'Constantly Apologizing' to Wife Jordyn Blum After Cheating Scandal: 'He Has No Freedom'

    By OK! Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nRWMs_0w55jyT400
    Dave Grohl is 'going to therapy' amid his cheating scandal, a source claimed. mega

    Dave Grohl is doing everything to make things right with his wife, Jordyn Blum , after he fathered a child out of a wedlock , a source revealed.

    “He’s gone from being rock god to scumbag overnight, it’s changed the dynamic and he hates it,” an insider dished. “But he’s got to go along if he wants to save his marriage. Jordyn and the kids are his life.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sw5zZ_0w55jyT400
    Dave Grohl announced in September he fathered a child out of wedlock. mega

    “He admits he was wrong, but he’s under total scrutiny, he has no freedom. He’s offering up phone text messages and constantly apologizing and going to therapy. He’s trying to be a good dad but at the same time it’s frustrating and he doesn’t understand that these things can take months, even years to fix," they continued about the singer, 55.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSdfP_0w55jyT400
    The pair share three children. mega

    As OK! previously reported, the Foo Fighters lead singer revealed he stepped out on his relationship .

    “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he wrote on Instagram on September 10.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mlck5_0w55jyT400
    Dave Grohl apologized to his wife on social media. mega

    “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her . I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he continued. “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PvjHm_0w55jyT400
    The duo got married in 2003. mega

    Since then, the couple, who got married in 2003 and share three daughters: Violet Maye , Harper Willow and Opheila Saint , have been spotted without their wedding rings .

    Blum has yet to comment on the situation, but it's a possibility she might tell all in her book, as an insider claimed she was offered a "multimillion dollar" deal from a subsidiary of Simon & Schuster.

    If the actress accepts the deal, "she’ll tell how she's been holding the marriage together for the sake of their three daughters," the insider told a news outlet.

    "Jordyn has lots to reveal about being married to Dave," the source claimed.

    "Close friends believe she has turned a blind eye to Dave’s indiscretions for a long time," the insider added. "Now he has humiliated her in front of the world with his baby bombshell, she can no longer hide behind the façade of a perfect marriage."

    In Touch spoke to the source.

    Comments / 50
    Add a Comment
    mudcat
    1h ago
    loser
    Marie Smith
    2h ago
    I'm shocked husband wife hasn't kicked him out. Maybe she is keeping him around to torture him. She will once the rest of his girlfriends crawl out of the woodwork
    View all comments
    Comments / 0

