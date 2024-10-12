Open in App
    Peloton Star Cody Rigsby Claims Jennifer Lopez's Team Treated Him Like 'Yesterday’s Lukewarm Latte' When He Danced for Her: 'Ain't Nobody Got Time for That'

    By Molly Claire Goddard,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVRkP_0w4grQon00
    Cody Rigsby revealed what it was really like being a dancer for Jennifer Lopez. MEGA

    Cody Rigsby got candid about what it was like working as a dancer for Jennifer Lopez .

    The Peloton instructor, 37, used to be up onstage backing up huge pop stars during their concerts. However, after his experience with the "Get Right" singer, 55, he decided to pivot his career.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C3RrR_0w4grQon00
    Cody Rigsby revealed he didn't have the best time working with Jennifer Lopez and her team. MEGA

    "I had to leave the dance world because I was kind of playing hopscotch with it — one foot in, one foot out," Rigsby explained in a recent interview. "I mean, dancing for J.Lo? That was a dream come true! But baby, when the team starts treating you like yesterday’s lukewarm latte? Uh-uh. Ain’t nobody got time for that. So I looked at myself in the mirror, did a diva twirl, and said, ‘Sorry, J.Lo, I’m choosing me!’ I had my Beyoncé moment. Self-love, people!"

    This is far from the first time Lopez and her people have been called out for their alleged behavior. As OK! previously reported , a woman who claimed to formerly work for a private airport on Long Island, New York, claimed that the Selena actress was a " nightmare person ."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hO4ef_0w4grQon00
    Jennifer Lopez's team allegedly treated Cody Rigsby like 'yesterday’s lukewarm latte.' MEGA

    The anonymous women detailed the supposed list of demands Lopez's team wanted met upon her arrival for her 20-minute flight. "That included a KFC bucket," she explained on social media. "She was flying out in the AM before they open and her team freaked out that we didn’t have it. I was demanded to go get some and was given some cash by her team."

    "I drove like a bat out of h--- and had to beg them to open early and make one for her," she continued. "As I’m speeding back, I look up and see her flight taking off, even tho [sic] they said she wouldn’t leave w/out it. They just sent me to do that as a punishment , I guess?"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klJZo_0w4grQon00
    Cody Rigsby said the experience made him quit being a dancer. MEGA

    The person also claimed the A-lister freaked out when a fruit platter did not arrive on time. "A line tech (the guys who direct and fuel planes) had to scramble to a local grocery store and buy fruit," the user continued. "This guy is covered in literal jet fuel with his walkie going off about flights landing and stuff while he’s scrambling to grab random fruit etc. He rushes back after buying a platter to present it to this diva and sees her taking off as he pulls in. Again, just as punishment."

    "I get asking for a little privacy, but demanding no one make eye contact is bananas," the person added of Lopez's behavior.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0atasb_0w4grQon00
    Jennifer Lopez isn't a stranger to people calling her out. MEGA

    ADWEEK conducted the interview with Rigsby.

    Megan Reyes
    1d ago
