Thirst Trap Alert! Britney Spears Shows Off Her Curves in Yellow Bikini Amid Relationship With Paul Richard Soliz: Photos

MEGA

Did Paul Richard Soliz see the video?

On Friday, October 11, Britney Spears shared an NSFW clip of herself seductively dancing in a bright yellow bikini .

@britneyspears/Instagram

In the footage, Spears, 42, showed off her curves as she moved her hands around her body in shallow water. The “Toxic” singer accessorized her bathing suit with a black cowgirl hat, black sunglasses and red bracelets.

The post racked up more than 170k likes before the blonde beauty took it down.

As OK! previously reported, the video came after there was a shocking update on Spears and Soliz’s romance.

The on-again-off-again lovers, who were first romantically linked in September 2023, are apparently living together in Spears’ mansion — along with three of Soliz’s kids.

@britneyspears/Instagram

During the Friday, October 4, episode of the “Drew Lane Show" podcast, Soliz’s mother-in-law, Sandra Smith, shared her knowledge of the relationship.

“He took three of the kids, too. We are trying to get those kids back,” the mom of Soliz’s estranged wife, Nicole Mancilla, said. Mancilla has since filed for divorce from Spears’ former housekeeper.

On top of taking three of the children, Smith alleged Soliz has not paid child support for any of his children.

The father-of-nine , who shares five of his kids with Mancilla, owes $1,167 per month in child support plus half of health care costs for his children Trystan , 9, Dylan , 8, and Violet , 1.

"He's a loser," Smith declared in the interview. "He says that I stressed him out because I called him a deadbeat dad."

Smith noted how she doesn’t understand why Spears would be interested in Soliz.

@britneyspears/Instagram

Back in May, Mancilla shared her thoughts on her ex’s romance with the pop princess.

“My husband fell in Britney Spears’ p---- ,” she stated at the time. “He was married, and now he denies his children. He neglects his children for her.”

In addition to having a complicated relationship with his baby mama, Soliz also has an unsteady romance with Spears.

Over the summer, the pair seemingly split, as the mother-of-two penned she was “single as f---" on Instagram.

@britneyspears/Instagram

A source then shared that Soliz was bad-mouthing the Grammy winner during their time apart.

“He is blabbing to everyone about his relationship with Britney, revealing all of her secrets. He’s tormenting her . No one would be surprised if he sold her story, too. Some even believe he was selling Britney out while he was still with her," they claimed.

Despite their issues, Spears and Soliz reconciled and were spotted dining together at Malibu's Soho House weeks later.