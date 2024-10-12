Open in App
    Bill Belichick, 72, Is a 'Different' Person Since Dating Cheerleader Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24: Source

    By Rebecca Friedman,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HtB6I_0w4BZy4K00
    Bill Belichick, 72, first met his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, 24, on a flight in February 2021. @jordon_isabella/Instagram

    Who knew Bill Belichick could become a new man at age 72?

    The former New England Patriots head coach is head over heels in love with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson , 24 — and sources say they might even be ready to start a family together.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTrC4_0w4BZy4K00
    Jordon Hudson recently went Instagram official with Bill Belichick. @jordon_isabella/Instagram

    Belichick — who is a father to three children, all older than Hudson — has received loads of hate since reportedly meeting his lady on a flight in February 2021, when the cheerleader was still a college student at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts.

    "Bill takes a lot of ribbing for being with a girl 48 years younger. He’s got sweat socks older than her," a friend of Belichick jokingly said to a news publication. "But he’s undergone a complete personality transformation since he hooked up with her and turned from being a get-off my-lawn guy to a where’s-the-party guy."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dH2a_0w4BZy4K00
    The couple didn't confirm their relationship until June 2024. @jordon_isabella/Instagram

    According to another pal, the happiness Hudson brings Belichick has been clear to see during the ex-Patriots coach's various television appearances as a sports analyst since leaving his position in New England.

    "Bill seems like a totally different person now, wisecracking and playful," the source spilled. "It’s obvious Jordon has given his life a long chug from the fountain of youth."

    Belichick and Hudson — who didn't confirm their relationship until June of this year — are even looking at the calendar for a potential wedding date this spring, the friend alleged.

    "Bill says he believes he’s still got a lot of years left and he wants to spend them with Jordon," they gushed. "He’s not even opposed to starting a family with her and becoming a late-in-life dad. He claims age is just a number and he wants to tie the knot with Jordon!"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30PhDJ_0w4BZy4K00
    Bill Belichick's pals said his much-younger girlfriend has made him a changed man. @jordon_isabella/Instagram

    If Belichick did decide to welcome a newborn in his 70s, it'd make him a dad-of-four, as he already shares his daughter, Amanda , as well as sons Stephen and Brian with his ex-wife, Debby Clarke Belichick .

    Amanda made Bill and Debby parents for the first time in 1984 and graduated from Wesleyan University in 2007 with a degree in history. She has been the head coach of Holy Cross' women's lacrosse program since 2015.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0otSXA_0w4BZy4K00
    Bill Belichick was the general manager of the New England Patriots from 2000-2024. MEGA

    Stephen, or "Steve," was born in March 1987 and played lacrosse at Rutgers University for all four years. He's been coaching the New England Patriots ' outside linebackers since 2020.

    Brian is the youngest of the Belichick children and was reportedly born in 1994. He was hired as a scouting assistant for the Patriots in 2016, but was promoted to coaching assistant the following year.

    Life & Style spoke to a source about Belichick and Hudson.

    Comments / 126
    Add a Comment
    Joe Thull
    1h ago
    If he wasn't famous and didn't have money she'd be running the other way fast
    jededia
    5h ago
    GOOD FOR BILL!!!!!!!!!!
    View all comments
