Cassadee Pope Says Writing Her Latest Album Was a 'Freeing Process' After Leaving Country Music: 'I Am Much Happier'

Cassadee Pope exclusively told OK! about writing for her latest album and how it felt to leave country music behind.

Cassadee Pope left country music in 2022 , and she's never felt better, especially after releasing her latest album, Hereditary .

"It was a very freeing process. Even during the making of the album, I didn't really have management directing me. On the creative side, it was just me and my friends writing and making music. It felt freeing, and it felt low stakes because I'm at the point where I'm just having fun, and I want that to be the focus," the 35-year-old who is currently opening for multi-platinum-selling Canadian pop-rock band, Marianas Trench, exclusively told OK! prior to her Friday, September 27, show at Irving Plaza.

"It really has translated and people are hearing that in my music and seeing themselves in it," she added. "It feels really authentic."

The star left country music in 2022.

The Voice alum, who launched her career with the band Hey Monday, has been out of the country music scene for a year-and-a-half — a decision she doesn't regret in the slightest. "I still live in Nashville, I have so many friends still in country music, so I don't feel so separated from it that I turn a blind eye and don't care about what's going on. I care about my friends, I care about people winning, and I'm rooting for them, but it's nice to watch from afar and not have to think about where I fit into everything," she explained. "I've felt so embraced and welcomed back into rock music because that's where I came from. It's a bit of an easier transition, and I feel like I'm very grounded in this genre."

"The more I make my mental health a priority, the more it helps me align career wise. As a creative, that's the way it goes. When the mind is right, you work from a place of authenticity and everything falls into place. I've felt really good and happy, and I'm meeting a lot of cool people. My life feels like it's all falling into place in a really cool way. I am much happier. Back then, I didn't know myself as well as I do now. There was no choice; I had to go where my heart felt," she added.

The singer said writing her latest album felt 'freeing.'

Pope "knew" in her gut that transitioning out of country was the right move for her, especially because it's led her to new opportunities. "I've also been pursuing acting. The music stuff means a lot to me, but I've also started going on this other journey. I used to feel like if this doesn't work out with music, my life is over, and now I feel like I have this other thing that brings me so much joy. I want to add to my career and diversify it. I'm not holding onto my music with such a tight grip anymore. Now that I have all these other things going on, it feels more like play than this detrimental thing. I worked in my 20s, and now in my 30s, I don't want to put all my eggs in one basket!" she shared.

The singer has been in showbiz for quite some time, but she's fortunately learned to not take things personally along the way.

"I used to do singing competitions and pageants. I used to love doing things that got me in front of people, but it also came with rejection. From an early age, I used to compare myself. I would be like, 'There's something wrong with me if I didn't get the gig.' Over the years, I've been unpacking that and making sure I'm not doing that anymore — and in doing that, I'm not letting it trickle into my relationships and friendships and everything. That was a huge piece of work I've done over the years that helped me a lot," she said.

Cassadee Pope is all about keeping her mental health in check.

Over the years, the "Think of You" songstress has been outspoken about mental health and going to therapy . "When you're on tour, you're constantly on the go, but I'm prioritizing that. I totally understand when artists have to cancel things because of their mental health and how they got there. My goal is never get there," she confessed. "I take the time I need, and I don't book myself like crazy like I used to because I remember how burnout felt and I don't want to feel that again."

When Pope goes on stage, she wants people to know she's just like them. "I have the same amount of insecurities, maybe even more," she said. "I have a broken family, I've had failed relationships and heartbreak, and it makes me feel like I can show up and not feel insecure because it's all on the table. When you're open about your feelings, it can save your life. It can make anyone feel less alone."

Part of what helps Pope is putting pen to paper and writing her incredible songs based on certain experiences. "It's nice when you're in a session and you open up about something that feels so specific and other people in the room are like, 'I went through that.' There's a cool interaction where everybody confides in each other. I've had some of the best sessions on this album because I'm touching on things that are really hard and really important to talk about. I've found such camaraderie and community in these sessions with people who have gone through the same thing. It's brought me closer with my collaborators, and it feels like a group therapy session," she said.

While writing the latest album, Pope says she's most proud of "Three Of Us."

The singer is excited to tour with Marianas Trench.

"That was one was so revealing, and I wrote it with one of my best friends Ali Tamposi . We grew up together in preschool in West Palm, so I felt really safe in the session with her," she recalled. " She's sober so she can really speak from her experience as well. It's about loving someone through their substance abuse and how hard that is for the person who is sober or not going through that struggle. I was nervous to write it but it was great to have Ali in the session with me to help guide me. I love the way the song came out."

In the meantime, Pope has an exciting few months, especially teaming up with pop-rock band, Marianas Trench for their tour. "I'm on the The Force of Nature Tour with Marianas Trench until October 16. I've got Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas with Hey Monday on October 19 and 20. I also have the The Emo's Not Dead Cruise with Hey Monday in February," she shared.

Prior to the September 27 and 28 shows, Pope said performing at Irving Plaza was really "sentimental" for her. "My band Hey Monday used to come here and do our albums here. This is right by the Union Square subway stop we would come to and then walk to the studio. I've also played at the venue when I went solo, so it's a very meaningful venue in general, but the city means a lot to me and it has opened a lot of doors for me. I love it here," she noted.

Cassadee Pope has been dabbling in acting as of late.

"I'm excited about the set list," she added. "I love what we've been playing. There's even a little Wicked moment!"

As for what the future holds, Pope, who did musicals when she was younger, is ready for anything that comes her way, whether that means dabbling in acting or continuing to thrive in the music world — or both! "I feel like Broadway would be an amazing next step. If I ever got the opportunity, I would be like, 'This is it. This is what I want to do the rest of my life,' but I also love film and TV. That would be the goal as well. I love New York City . The acting stuff is something I want to prioritize after this year. I hope my career looks very diverse, I hope I am writing for other artists, I hope I am putting out new music for myself. I want to do more," she said.

"I focused on the artist thing since I was 4 years old, and now I'm letting myself play. I hope it's just a lot of different things happening at once," she concluded. "I feel really lucky. It's been a wild ride."