    • OK Magazine

    Pamela Anderson Thinks She Was Depressed for 'Decades,' Admits She Doesn't Remember Those Years of Her Life: 'It's All a Big Blur'

    By Stephanie Kaplan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5Thn_0vxcc2WI00
    Pamela Anderson opened up on her mental health struggles. mega

    Pamela Anderson is proud of the woman she is today.

    While accepting the Zurich Film Festival's Golden Eye Award on Saturday, October 5, the actress reflected on the ups and downs of her career and personal life, admitting, "I never thought I would be on stage, receiving an award like [this]."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13E5M9_0vxcc2WI00
    Pamela Anderson thinks she suffered from depression 'for decades.' mega

    "I just want to keep working," the mom-of-two, 57, shared. "I am excited to do more."

    Anderson was also in town to promote her new flick The Last Showgirl , a role she took on after a hiatus from showbiz.

    "I look at it now and it feels like I went from Baywatch to Broadway," she said, referring to her stint in Chicago . "I don’t know what happened in between, it’s all a big blur."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZzXVD_0vxcc2WI00
    The model admitted her breakout role in 'Baywatch' was 'a blessing and a curse.' mega

    "I am just happy to be here, in this moment, because I think I have had depression for a couple of decades," the blonde beauty confessed.

    The former model explained that her looks pigeon-holed her for quite some time, sharing, "I always knew I was capable of more . It’s great to be a part of pop culture, but it’s a blessing and a curse. People fall in love with you because of a bathing suit ."

    "It has taken a long time, but I am here," Anderson declared.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uInnx_0vxcc2WI00
    Anderson said it feels 'freeing' to not care about wearing makeup anymore. mega

    The star detailed how she tried to find her authentic self after years of hiding from the limelight.

    "I tried to go back to things that happened in my childhood," she said of returning to her hometown in Canada. "I was trying to get my power back. I bought the house of my grandmother and I repainted and rewrote my life."

    The Love, Pamela author's new chapter also came with a physical transformation, as she no longer feels the need to wear makeup.

    "I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, ‘I’m going to challenge beauty,’" she explained in 2023.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOgRO_0vxcc2WI00
    The star said she's 'excited' to revive her career. mega

    "I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful," the star continued. "And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within and you don’t have to play the game."

    Anderson added that ditching cosmetics has been "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too."

    " Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone’s doing," she said.

    Variety reported on Anderson's words at the Zurich Film Festival.

