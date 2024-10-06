Jennifer Lopez's Divorce From Ben Affleck 'Really Did a Number on Her': 'She Wants to Start a New Chapter'

Jennifer Lopez's divorce from Ben Affleck 'really did a number on her,' a source said. mega

Jennifer Lopez is finally ready to shut the door on Ben Affleck after filing for divorce from the actor in August.

"It really did a number on her,” a source said of the split.

However, as of late, “friends and family have noticed a major shift — she’s finally ready to move on,” the insider dished. “She decided to do some introspection — she says four divorces will do that. Get ready for an all new J.Lo — she wants to start a new chapter.”

The singer, 55, who married the actor, 52, in 2022 couldn't make things work, leading them to split two years later.

“J.Lo was so in love with him and grateful for a second chance. She was all-in. She thought Ben was, too,” the source dished. “So she was heartbroken when it started to fall apart.”

The "Let's Get Loud" songstress and the Gone Girl star shocked the public when they were seen packing on the PDA on a recent outing in California . Despite looking loved-up, the duo are still "moving forward with the divorce," a separate source told People .

According to another insider, the " split is more complicated than it appears on the surface," possibly referring to how the pair does not have a prenup.

“It’s become very clear now that there’s no getting out of paying Ben half of what she made during their marriage, which is obviously not sitting well with her," the source told In Touch .

“She has enough money to drag this out, and frankly she’d rather give the money to lawyers than Ben, so she’s given her team the go-ahead to stall as much as they can, no matter what it costs her in fees,” they continued.

Even Affleck's pal Kevin Smith is sad the two couldn't make things work for the second time .

"And if they're not going forward, that breaks my heart and stuff, but I've always adored him," Smith said of his pal to People .

