    • OK Magazine

    YouTuber Jeff Wittek Claims He Saw 'Live S--' at 1 of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Freak Off Parties' in 2010

    By Rebecca Friedman,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OO8bg_0vt1zfM300
    Sean 'Diddy' Combs' recent arrest reminded Jeff Wittek of a time he attended the rapper's alleged 'freak off' parties in 2010. MEGA
  • YouTuber Jeff Wittek is doing a double take more than a decade after attending one of Sean "Diddy" Combs ' infamous parties.

    • The internet personality recalled a time he allegedly witnessed one of the disgraced rapper's " freak off " gatherings in 2010 during the Sunday, September 29, episode of his "Jeff FM" podcast.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPCeG_0vt1zfM300
    Jeff Wittek claimed he saw 'live s--' at one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' infamous gatherings. MEGA

    Explaining how he received an invitation to Combs' exclusive soirée, Wittek said he was dating a girl at the time who was casted for one of the Bad Boy Records founder's music videos.

    The professional barber, now 34, had visited his then-girlfriend on set of the music video shoot, causing Combs to pull his ex aside and ask why she brought her boyfriend to work — though she must have given a solid answer, as the pair was invited to an after-party later that same night.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251vGA_0vt1zfM300
    Pictured: Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Leonardo DiCaprio and friends at one of the rapper's white parties in 1999. MEGA

    "I actually went to a Diddy lingerie s-- party," Wittek claimed. "A 'freak off' party in Miami at a mansion that was like eight stories high and it just kept going up and the higher you went, the weirder s--- was."

    The Jeff's Barbershop owner soon realized the party wasn't going to be a "normal" celebrity get together after his then-girlfriend and her friend stepped out in "lingerie with their nipples showing through."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clkdb_0vt1zfM300
    Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested on September 16 on trafficking and racketeering charges. MEGA

    "They were like, 'You don’t understand these Diddy parties,'" he remembered. "And I did not understand because I saw live s-- happen that night and that’s the first time I’ve ever seen that happen in my life. Did I partake? No, but I got f------ drunk there and it’s just crazy."

    Wittek's alleged experience marks the latest star to speak out about their attendance at one of Combs' parties after the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was arrested and charged with three felony counts of racketeering conspiracy , s-- trafficking by force , fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

    A 14-page indictment filed in September claimed Combs "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for decades.

    The music mogul, 54, was also accused of "creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in … s-- trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUbTE_0vt1zfM300
    Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains in jail after being denied bail twice. MEGA

    The indictment additionally detailed what went down at Combs' alleged "freak off" parties , claiming he " manipulated women to participate in highly orchestrated performances of sexual activity with male commercial s-- workers" as part of his "patterns of abuse."

    The imprisoned rapper — who remains in jail after being denied bail twice — allegedly recorded the "elaborate and produced s-- performances" and would reportedly later pleasure himself to the footage.

    Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

    Combs has continuously pled not guilty to all charges brought against him and "looks forward to clearing his name in court," his lawyer Marc Agnifilo declared in a statement released after his client's arrest .

    "He is an imperfect person but is not criminal ," the attorney said of the "I Need a Girl" hitmaker. "To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide."

