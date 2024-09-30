Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • OK Magazine

    Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Strip Down to Their Swimsuits and Share a Kiss in Honor of Sixth Wedding Anniversary

    By Hariette Lozano-Puyo,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2alOCh_0vpJFczF00
    Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk shared a kiss in their swimsuits as they celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. MEGA

    Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk , are better together!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKDJU_0vpJFczF00
    Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on September 29. MEGA

    The couple marked a significant milestone in their relationship as they celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday, September 29.

    To honor the special occasion, the 52-year-old actress took to Instagram to share an intimate photo of herself with Falchuk, 53.

    The image, which Paltrow captioned simply, "6," showed her and her spouse sharing a kiss while sitting on a colorful paddleboard in the water.

    The Avengers: Endgame star donned a stylish black bikini, while her better half wore white swim trunks.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29U6Sk_0vpJFczF00
    The pair stripped down for their bathing suits in a new photo. @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

    The singer's anniversary post gained over 120,000 likes and comments from her 8.7 million followers.

    One user wrote, "Awesome photo! SO happy you’ve been able to find true love in the middle of celebrity craziness. Says a lot about you," while another commented, "Wishing you a lifetime of love, health, and evolving together ❤️❤️."

    "Beautiful couple 😍♥️👑♥️🙏🏻🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," a third follower penned.

    While the image conveyed the deep affection Paltrow has for the TV director , she has publicly expressed how well they complement each other and how he has positively impacted her life.

    "I love my husband so much, so that’s really shifted things for me," the Shakespeare in Love actress told Bustle in 2023. "I probably don’t walk into a room the way I used to walk into a room because of that. I feel really lucky. He’s a great guy, and he’s my best friend."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g3ceW_0vpJFczF00
    Gwyneth Paltrow shared how well she and her husband complement each other. MEGA

    Despite being in love with her hubby, the A Perfect Murder star also opened up about the challenges of blending their families .

    The Oscar winner shares two children, Apple , 20, and Moses , 18, with Coldplay 's Chris Martin , while Falchuk has two children, Isabella, 20, and Brody , 17, from his previous marriage.

    "It’s hard, and it’s not intuitive, and nobody tells you how to do it. You just stick with it,” the Goop founder said in an interview with People in November 2023 about the adjustment.

    The actress acknowledged that uniting her children with the screenwriter's wasn’t a simple task, but she said she is now very thankful for the family they have built together.

    “Now it’s one of the things that brings me the most happiness in my life,” she continued.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rooj6_0vpJFczF00
    Gwyneth Paltrow said uniting her children with the her husband's wasn’t a simple task. MEGA

    The couple married on September 29, 2018, in a private ceremony in the Hamptons, New York, with 70 guests in attendance.

    The occasion involved "perfect weather, a superlative dinner, a dance party for the ages and a dress that defies adjectives," a recap posted on Goop 's website in November 2018 noted.

    The post also read, "Hours later, when the last guest went home and the last champagne flute was cleared away, the day ended as it began — with beauty, love and two very happy people."

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Julianna Margulies Reveals She Fell 'Madly in Love' With an Older Man at Age 15: 'He Was Crazy About Me'
    OK Magazine2 hours ago
    Emotionless Angelina Jolie Signs Poster From Her and Ex Brad Pitt's Movie 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' in NYC
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Hoda Kotb Decided to Leave 'Today' After Being Asked to Cut Her $20 Million Salary: Report
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    'That's Wild': Halle Berry Shocks Fans While Showing Off Her Hairy Armpit for New Movie Role — Photo
    OK Magazine3 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Jon Gosselin Admits He Gained Back the Weight He Lost After He 'Ran Out' of Semaglutide Injections
    OK Magazine3 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Johnny Depp Had 'No Choice' But to Get New Set of Teeth: 'It Was Either Veneers or Risk Some Serious Health Problems'
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz Dead at 60 2 Years After Suffering Stroke
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Country Star Kris Kristofferson Dead at 88 Years Old
    OK Magazine3 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Cancer-Stricken King Charles Is Bracing Himself for a 'Testing' Few Weeks With Upcoming Trip to Australia
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    Madonna, 66, Looks Loved Up With Rumored Boyfriend Akeem Morris, 28, During Soccer Game Date in London: Photos
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Queen Camilla's Son Shuts Down 'Inaccurate' Rumor That She's a Heavy Drinker and Smoker
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson10 days ago
    T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Reveal They've Been Living Together for the 'Last Few Weeks' — But 'Not by Choice'
    OK Magazine10 hours ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Prince Harry 'Looks Happier' as He Enjoys NYC Trip Without Wife Meghan Markle
    OK Magazine5 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Improve Your Focus With Mental Decluttering
    Declutterbuzz12 days ago
    Officials ID second Student from Los Osos High School who Sadly Died by Jumping from the Same Bridge
    Pain In The Pass3 days ago
    'Will Smith Is a Farter': Barry Sonnenfeld Admits They Evacuated the 'Men in Black' Set for 3 Hours After the Oscar Winner Let One Rip
    OK Magazine7 hours ago
    Snoop Dogg Says He and Pal Martha Stewart 'Understand Each Other's Strengths and Interests': 'We Always Have Each Other's Backs'
    OK Magazine1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy