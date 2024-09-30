Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Strip Down to Their Swimsuits and Share a Kiss in Honor of Sixth Wedding Anniversary

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk shared a kiss in their swimsuits as they celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk , are better together!

The couple marked a significant milestone in their relationship as they celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday, September 29.

To honor the special occasion, the 52-year-old actress took to Instagram to share an intimate photo of herself with Falchuk, 53.

The image, which Paltrow captioned simply, "6," showed her and her spouse sharing a kiss while sitting on a colorful paddleboard in the water.

The Avengers: Endgame star donned a stylish black bikini, while her better half wore white swim trunks.

The singer's anniversary post gained over 120,000 likes and comments from her 8.7 million followers.

One user wrote, "Awesome photo! SO happy you’ve been able to find true love in the middle of celebrity craziness. Says a lot about you," while another commented, "Wishing you a lifetime of love, health, and evolving together ❤️❤️."

"Beautiful couple 😍♥️👑♥️🙏🏻🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," a third follower penned.

While the image conveyed the deep affection Paltrow has for the TV director , she has publicly expressed how well they complement each other and how he has positively impacted her life.

"I love my husband so much, so that’s really shifted things for me," the Shakespeare in Love actress told Bustle in 2023. "I probably don’t walk into a room the way I used to walk into a room because of that. I feel really lucky. He’s a great guy, and he’s my best friend."

Despite being in love with her hubby, the A Perfect Murder star also opened up about the challenges of blending their families .

The Oscar winner shares two children, Apple , 20, and Moses , 18, with Coldplay 's Chris Martin , while Falchuk has two children, Isabella, 20, and Brody , 17, from his previous marriage.

"It’s hard, and it’s not intuitive, and nobody tells you how to do it. You just stick with it,” the Goop founder said in an interview with People in November 2023 about the adjustment.

The actress acknowledged that uniting her children with the screenwriter's wasn’t a simple task, but she said she is now very thankful for the family they have built together.

“Now it’s one of the things that brings me the most happiness in my life,” she continued.

The couple married on September 29, 2018, in a private ceremony in the Hamptons, New York, with 70 guests in attendance.

The occasion involved "perfect weather, a superlative dinner, a dance party for the ages and a dress that defies adjectives," a recap posted on Goop 's website in November 2018 noted.

The post also read, "Hours later, when the last guest went home and the last champagne flute was cleared away, the day ended as it began — with beauty, love and two very happy people."