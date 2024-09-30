Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • OK Magazine

    Queen Elizabeth Was 'Offended' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrated Princess Lilibet's Birthday Without Her, Ex-Butler Reveals

    By Katherine Tinsley,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rdnqo_0voqn8vK00
    Princess Lilibet was named after Queen Elizabeth. MEGA, NETFLIX

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Princess Lilibet 's first birthday in the U.K., but a former royal employee claimed Queen Elizabeth was "offended" by how the parents chose to spend the special day.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1duoRw_0voqn8vK00
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Princess Lilibet's first birthday at Frogmore Cottage. NETFLIX

    “On Lilibet's first birthday, the Queen didn't see her — she saw her the day before," Princess Diana 's butler, Paul Burrell , told an outlet. "But on her birthday, the Queen had a birthday cake made with one candle in it. And they never turned up. That candle was never lit.”

    "Well, I don't understand anyone that could do that. Not her family, why would you want to? She was devoid of jealousy, anger, envy, all those traits that we associate with other people she didn't have," Burrell continued. "She was just a very simple soul. I wish the world could have known her the way I knew her."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cn1T8_0voqn8vK00
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are raising their kids in California. NETFLIX

    OK! previously reported journalist Camilla Tominey claimed the Duke of Sussex hoped to take a snapshot of his grandmother with his youngest child during Lilibet's first trip to his homeland.

    "When the couple made another beeline for Windsor Castle, traveling straight there after landing at Farnborough Airport , she refused their request to have professional photographs taken with Archie , 5, and her namesake Lilibet, 3," Tominey wrote in an article.

    "Claiming she had a bloodshot eye, she adroitly denied the Sussexes the photo opportunity they craved. Harry was 'persistent,' according to those party to the meeting, expressing a desire to get an official snap of the two Lilibets together at some point in the future. But of course, it was never to be. She died three months later," she noted.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yfTiw_0voqn8vK00
    Meghan Markle's final royal event was Queen Elizabeth''s funeral. MEGA

    Despite the rift between Harry and the royals, he and Meghan wanted to name their daughter after the monarch.

    “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe," the Sussexes said in a statement after Lilibet's birth. "Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

    “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana , was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," they explained.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38iKHW_0voqn8vK00
    Princess Lilibet was born in 2021. NETFLIX

    Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

    However, when the princess was born, it was rumored that Elizabeth didn't give her blessing to use the moniker, but the Sussexes denied the claims.

    "The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement — in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor ," a spokesperson for the Sussexes clarified. "Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."

    Burell spoke to The Mirror .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 286
    Add a Comment
    J Bec
    1h ago
    I have so much doubt about the validity of Queen Elizabeth’s feelings being hurt or offended or mad toward any of the drama the news media invoke. Leave them all alone.
    BIGG MOMMA
    1h ago
    who cares she offended. would have been offended if harry wife was white. im guessing no. she was never offended by anything kate did. why is that its because she white. everyone knows that they just don't want to say it.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Homesick Harry 'Planning to Quit U.S. and Wife Meghan Markle': He's 'Sick of Her American Dream and Wants Pals Back'
    RadarOnline14 days ago
    Another Royal Family Baby Is on the Way
    PopCulture1 day ago
    The Queen Reportedly Denied Prince William's Request To Give Kate Middleton The 'Princess' Title After Their Wedding, A Royal Insider Reveals
    shefinds5 days ago
    'Roseanne' Legend Dies From Colon Cancer: Sister Confirms Passing of Eric Gilliland
    PopCulture28 days ago
    Meghan Markle Allegedly 'Screamed' for 30 Minutes at Florist Who Vowed to 'Never Work With Her Again'
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    Prince Harry Gave a Blunt 11-Word Reply When Asked if He Would Return to Royal Duties
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet8 days ago
    'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Star Dies After Stabbing
    Mens Journal7 days ago
    Baby Born with 4 Arms, 4 Legs, and 2 Hearts in Rare Birth Defect: Miraculous Yet Tragic
    Shin2 days ago
    Meghan Markle Has Big Plans for Prince Harry’s Inheritance as Divorce Rumors Heat Up: ‘The Way They Go through Money Is Ridiculous’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Ellen DeGeneres, 66, reveals triple diagnosis: ‘It’s hard to be honest’
    Page Six5 days ago
    Another American Just Married Into a Royal Family! Get All of the Details on Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar's Greek Wedding Here
    brides.com2 days ago
    Princess Diana Had A Shocking 3-Word Response After King Charles Snubbed Her
    HuffPost27 days ago
    Netflix saw highest day of cancellations this year after co-founder's $7M donation to Harris campaign: report
    Fox Business2 days ago
    William & Kate Step On Sussexes' Toes Big Time & Meghan's Reportedly Seething
    The List2 days ago
    The Truth Behind Princess Diana and King Charles III's Secret 'Illegitimate' Daughter
    Inquisitr.com2 days ago
    Hoda Kotb Decided to Leave 'Today' After Being Asked to Cut Her $20 Million Salary: Report
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    Princess Diana’s friend on devastating Prince Harry paternity rumors: ‘It’s not possible’
    fox40jackson.com5 days ago
    Kate Middleton once felt 'humiliated' that Prince William 'treated her like doormat' when he was spotted clubbing with other women
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Prince William Sends Message to Meghan Markle With Recent Royal Appearance: ‘She’s Probably Livid’
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet8 hours ago
    Prince William and King Charles Send Prince Harry a Direct Message Amid Family Feud
    Parade17 days ago
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Branded 'Sick' for Kissing His Supposedly 'Adopted Daughter' in a Resurfaced Video
    Inquisitr.com4 days ago
    Travis Kelce’s Mom Throws Him Under the Bus in Taylor Swift Romance: ‘I Think He’s Getting Some Help’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    ‘There’s Something Wrong’: Former Trump Advisor Warns Former President Has ‘Lost His Fighting Spirit’
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Actor exonerated after 24 years in prison for wrongful murder conviction
    NJ.com2 days ago
    Meghan Markle Was 'Fuming' After the Royal Family Cropped Her Out of Their Birthday Tribute to Prince Harry
    OK Magazine5 days ago
    Elvis' Secret Autopsy File Leaked! King's Doctor Says Icon Was Really Killed by Body Inflammation Trauma Sparked By 1960s Brain Injury
    Knewz5 days ago
    Prince Harry shares rare detail about daughter Lilibet during much-anticipated return to UK
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Matthew McConaughey ‘Gaunt and Contorted’ Has His Loved Ones Worried: ‘He Needs to Get Help’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Meghan Markle sets two conditions for reconciliation with William and Kate
    Irish Star3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy