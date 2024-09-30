Queen Elizabeth Was 'Offended' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrated Princess Lilibet's Birthday Without Her, Ex-Butler Reveals

Princess Lilibet was named after Queen Elizabeth. MEGA, NETFLIX

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Princess Lilibet 's first birthday in the U.K., but a former royal employee claimed Queen Elizabeth was "offended" by how the parents chose to spend the special day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Princess Lilibet's first birthday at Frogmore Cottage. NETFLIX

“On Lilibet's first birthday, the Queen didn't see her — she saw her the day before," Princess Diana 's butler, Paul Burrell , told an outlet. "But on her birthday, the Queen had a birthday cake made with one candle in it. And they never turned up. That candle was never lit.”

"Well, I don't understand anyone that could do that. Not her family, why would you want to? She was devoid of jealousy, anger, envy, all those traits that we associate with other people she didn't have," Burrell continued. "She was just a very simple soul. I wish the world could have known her the way I knew her."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are raising their kids in California. NETFLIX

OK! previously reported journalist Camilla Tominey claimed the Duke of Sussex hoped to take a snapshot of his grandmother with his youngest child during Lilibet's first trip to his homeland.

"When the couple made another beeline for Windsor Castle, traveling straight there after landing at Farnborough Airport , she refused their request to have professional photographs taken with Archie , 5, and her namesake Lilibet, 3," Tominey wrote in an article.

"Claiming she had a bloodshot eye, she adroitly denied the Sussexes the photo opportunity they craved. Harry was 'persistent,' according to those party to the meeting, expressing a desire to get an official snap of the two Lilibets together at some point in the future. But of course, it was never to be. She died three months later," she noted.

Meghan Markle's final royal event was Queen Elizabeth''s funeral. MEGA

Despite the rift between Harry and the royals, he and Meghan wanted to name their daughter after the monarch.

“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe," the Sussexes said in a statement after Lilibet's birth. "Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana , was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," they explained.

Princess Lilibet was born in 2021. NETFLIX

However, when the princess was born, it was rumored that Elizabeth didn't give her blessing to use the moniker, but the Sussexes denied the claims.

"The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement — in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor ," a spokesperson for the Sussexes clarified. "Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."

