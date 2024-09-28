Open in App
    What Went Wrong? Inside Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes' Shocking Split After 7 Months

    By Taylor Norton,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6CsP_0vnBFlvY00
    Kristin Cavallari said she was 'newly single' at Alex Cooper’s 'Unwell' tour live show in Austin. @kristincavallari/instagram

    Kristin Cavallari is back on the market!

    On Friday, September 27, the Laguna Beach alum, 37, confirmed that she and influencer boyfriend Mark Estes , 24, have called it quits.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXDAe_0vnBFlvY00
    Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes dated for seven months before calling it quits. @kristincavallari/instagram

    While speaking onstage at Alex Cooper ’s “Unwell” tour live show in Austin, Tex., the former reality TV star told the live audience she’s “newly single” after dating Estes for seven months .

    During their chat about relationships, the blonde beauty shared that the split from the former football player was “fresh.”

    The news came after Estes spoke on the "Let's Be Honest" podcast on September 3 about his "end goals" for their relationship. The social media star gushed about how he wanted to "be married" and have a baby — though he admitted he didn't want to go too fast.

    “Obviously I would like to have my own kid at the end of the day, but I think we decided to just keep on keeping on,” the Montana Boyz member said. “I don’t think we need to make any serious decisions … right now.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FA4Jn_0vnBFlvY00
    Kristin Cavallari, 37, and Mark Estes, 24, were criticized for their 13-year age gap. MEGA

    Cavallari is already a mother of three, as she shares sons Camden , 12, Jaxon , 10, and daughter Saylor , 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler .

    Elsewhere on the podcast episode, Cavallari claimed that she’s having the "best s--" of her life with Estes.

    The Hills star played a flirty game of "Truth or Drink" alongside Estes.

    Cavallari explained how intercourse has improved for her with age, saying, "I think it’s a lot of things. I think s-- for women just gets better as you get older.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HewYb_0vnBFlvY00
    Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes met on social media. @kristincavallari/instagram

    "Because I think women, when you’re in your early 20s and stuff, you’re insecure in a lot of ways, you’re worried about your body or what [you] look like," she shared.

    "I’ve let all of that go and I think I am more present physically during s-- than I’ve ever been. And I’m so wildly attracted to you . And I just think we have really hot s--," she said about Estes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dkVuN_0vnBFlvY00
    Rumors that Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes began dating swirled in February 2024. @markestes_1/Instagram

    Estes shared a similar opinion, noting intimacy with Cavallari has been the "best s--" he's ever had "for sure."

    Cavallari seemed surprised by Estes' confession as she replied, "I actually didn't know that ."

    Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

    "You've never said that to me. We’ve talked about how great our s-- is, but you’ve never, like, point-blank said, 'You’re the best.' I would have remembered that one," she added.

    Though the couple’s romance has come to an end, they originally went public with their love in February 2024. They debut their relationship by sharing photos and video from their Valentine's Day trip to Mexico .

