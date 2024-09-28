Open in App
    Tate McRae and Kid LAROI Are 'So in Love' as Romance Heats Up

    By Rebecca Friedman,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=053HcK_0vmuYaB200
    The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae were first linked romantically in January 2024. MEGA

    Fans are loving Tate McRae and the Kid LAROI 's modern pop romance — and so is the happy couple!

    The "Greedy" singer and the Australian rapper were first linked romantically in January 2024, but didn't confirm their relationship until a few months later, when LAROI referred to McRae as his girlfriend during his concert in Dublin back in April.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYipS_0vmuYaB200
    The couple recently attended the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards together. @thekidlaroi/Instagram

    "They are so in love!" a source recently gushed to a news publication, as McRae and the "Stay" singer's romance intensifies.

    The duo's chemistry was put on full display earlier this month, when the "You Broke Me First" hitmaker and LAROI stepped out to the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards together on Wednesday, September 11, where McRae's song "Greedy" was nominated for Best Pop and Best Choreography.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pg9Nb_0vmuYaB200
    The Kid LAROI confirmed his relationship with the pop princess in April. @thekidlaroi/Instagram

    "They entered holding hands, never leaving each other’s side as they stopped to greet fans," the insider spilled of McRae and her boyfriend, both 21. "They continued to pack on the PDA while sitting front row alongside some of the world’s biggest performers."

    Following the event, LAROI admitted on social media that he "willingly went to an award show last night and I actually had a blast."

    McRae and LAROI's joint awards show appearance occurred just weeks after the "Girls" singer made a surprise appearance onstage during his girlfriend's August 22 concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bapyd_0vmuYaB200
    Tate McRae had the Kid LAROI join her onstage during her concert at Madison Square Garden in August. MEGA

    Once together on stage, the lovebirds sang a duet version of LAROI's song "Without You," which was initially released in 2021 and featured Miley Cyrus on the hit track.

    "I’m so f------ nervous," LAROI adorably confessed after McRae admitted it was their "first time singing together."

    After finishing their duet and kissing in front of the packed crowd , LAROI informed McRae: "I’m so proud of you, and you have so many people in here that love you. I’m one of them."

    The sweet moment came days after she shared an adorable post for her man's 21st birthday on August 17.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Okq1J_0vmuYaB200
    The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae both wished one another a happy birthday via Instagram over the summer. MEGA

    "Birthday boyyyyyy 👼," she penned alongside a video uploaded to her Instagram Story of the pair packing on the PDA. "@thekidlaroi I love you soooooo much <3 so grateful for u."

    LAROI similarly celebrated McRae's birthday a month prior, writing via Instagram on July 1, " happy 21st birthday 🥲❤️. You make me better! I love yoooouuu @tatemcrae."

    Life & Style spoke to a source about McRae and LAROI.

