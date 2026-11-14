POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A man accused of threatening a domestic violence victim while armed with a knife was arrested Friday, November 13, 2026, following a law enforcement operation involving the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office and the Shawnee Police Department's SWAT team.

Kyle Popperwell was taken into custody after deputies responded to a domestic violence report around 4 a.m.

According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, the victim managed to escape the residence and speak with responding deputies.

The victim reported that Popperwell was armed with a knife and had made threats.

SWAT Team Assists in Arrest

Following the victim's report, the sheriff's office launched an operation involving its Patrol and Criminal Investigations divisions, along with the Pottawatomie County District Attorney's Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

The Shawnee Police Department's SWAT team also assisted.

Authorities executed a search warrant and took Popperwell into custody.

He was transported to the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center, where he is being held on six charges.

Popperwell Faces Six Charges, Including Kidnapping and Rape

According to the sheriff's office, Popperwell faces the following charges:

Kidnapping

Rape by instrumentation

Domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon

Threats to perform an act of violence

Resisting arrest

Obstruction

Authorities also reported that Popperwell has outstanding warrants for driving under suspension, speeding and domestic assault and battery.

Suspect Was Serving Suspended Sentence for Previous Domestic Violence Offense

At the time of his arrest, Popperwell was serving a suspended sentence for domestic assault and battery in the presence of a child, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office credited the Shawnee Police Department's SWAT team, the district attorney's Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the deputies involved for their assistance in the operation.