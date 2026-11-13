China is responding to a successful US push to raise its trade profile in Central Asia by launching a far-reaching information campaign to sway hearts and minds in Central Asia’s most populous state.

In late October and early November, CGTN, China’s international broadcaster operated by the Communist Party’s Central Propaganda Department, sponsored an unprecedented information campaign touting the PRC’s expansive ties with Uzbekistan. The PR blitz included roughly 70 articles and videos published in the Uzbek and Russian languages, each covering aspects of political, economic, cultural, and social ties between Uzbekistan and China. The items feature comments by Chinese and Uzbek officials, entrepreneurs, scholars, artists, and otherindividuals.

The media campaign targeted all segments of Uzbek society, promoting China as a nation that offers opportunities to do business, work, study, travel, and even pursue a marriage partner.

China is also intent on flattering Uzbek leaders: one segment in its information campaign featured coverage of the launch ceremony of a Chinese edition of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s book on Uzbekistan’s development.

In previous months, CGTN tended to publish and broadcast only a few items per month about Uzbekistan. As such, the recent barrage of content represents a major escalation of Beijing’s propaganda efforts.

The trigger for Beijing’s charm campaign seems to have been the October visit by US Secretary Marco Rubio and a delegation of US business executives to Samarkand. There, Rubio held talks with the foreign ministers of all five Central Asian states that advanced efforts to build out a US-supported trans-Caspian trade network. An accompanying trade fair reportedly yielded over 50 deals between American companies and Uzbek entities reportedly valued at up to $12 billion.

“The United States wants to be a strong partner in Central Asia, obviously rooted in this country, but also all the neighboring countries who want to do more business and trade with us,” Rubio said during a news conference on Samarkand’s Registan Square.

The meeting reportedly generated widespread enthusiasm within the Uzbek leadership for strengthened US-Uzbek relations.

A day prior to Rubio’s arrival in Uzbekistan, Chinese Premier Li Qiang visited Tashkent for discussions with Mirziyoyev, reminding the Uzbek leader of the importance of Tashkent’s relationship to Beijing.

“China stands ready to strengthen strategic communication with Uzbekistan, continue to firmly support each other’s core interests [and] expand mutually beneficial cooperation,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement cited Li as saying.

By Eurasianet

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