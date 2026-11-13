Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

A car bomb killed the chief navigator of Russia’s St. Petersburg-based 6th Guards Air and Air Defence Forces Army on Thursday morning, a day after Ukrainian drones set an oil terminal at Ust-Luga on fire and forced flight restrictions at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport. The colonel’s car exploded about 300 meters from his apartment in Shushary, the same suburb where a car bomb killed a helicopter regiment officer in August. Investigators believe a 31-year-old local planted the device overnight and was on his way to Moldova by way of Istanbul by the time it went off; Moldova does not extradite to Russia. Russian media say the bomb reached the Leningrad region by balloon from the direction of the Baltic states, a claim nobody has verified, and Kyiv has not claimed the attack. Ust-Luga, the terminus of the Baltic Pipeline System-2 and home to Novatek’s condensate terminal, has been hit repeatedly since August, including an August 14 strike that damaged its processing units and loading system.

The Nvidia honey pot scandal will slow the Gulf’s AI buildout. Saudi and Emirati AI ambitions depend on American chips that Washington licenses one tranche at a time, and the two Americans who mattered most to that access are now gone or under fire. Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s chief executive this week after admitting an affair with a woman U.S. intelligence describes as a Chinese Ministry of State Security asset. The U.S. official who signs the Gulf’s chip licenses also now stands accused of shielding a suspected smuggler. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, whose department cleared HUMAIN and G42 last November to buy up to 35,000 Blackwell chips each, stalled three Trump-approved moves against Megaspeed, the Singapore company suspected of funneling Nvidia chips into China. Congress will now treat every license he signed, the Gulf’s included, as suspect. Washington was already alarmed at how easily its chips reach Beijing, with China’s military research universities buying banned H100s and H200s through domestic resellers and posting the purchase orders online. Commerce is now finalizing a rule to license Blackwell-class chips in data centers across Southeast Asia, Brazil, Norway and South Africa, to stop Chinese firms from renting them remotely. The Gulf is off that list for now, but its own licenses have strict security and reporting obligations to the Dept of Commerce. An incoming Democratic Congress that has promised to investigate how American chips reached China will go through every approval Lutnick signed. Expect HUMAIN and G42 to get their chips slower, in smaller batches and under heavier audits.

Beijing is about to become a much harder oil buyer to read. Xi Jinping closed the Communist Party’s Fifth Plenum on October 29 with 97 of the Central Committee’s 376 seats empty and 33 more members and alternates expelled, 16 of them from the military, in the largest purge in nearly half a century. The Central Military Commission is down to two of its seven members: Xi and Zhang Shengmin, the general who ran the military’s anti-corruption investigations for years and walked out of the plenum with a Politburo seat. Xi takes a fourth term at next year’s Party Congress with fewer people around him willing to tell him no, and those are the people who decide how much oil China buys. China imported 9.88 million barrels a day in October, the most since March, after months of living off its stockpiles, with no word from Beijing on why or for how long.

Deals, Mergers & Acquisitions

Dangote’s refinery IPO shows that African investors will fund African refining if someone gives them the shares. Aliko Dangote set out to raise about $1.6 billion in Africa’s largest-ever share sale and drew more than $4 billion in orders, after pricing individual shares low enough to bring in retail buyers across the continent. The capital backs the 650,000 bpd Lagos plant and a growing downstream network that now includes the $2.5 billion fuel hub at Namibia’s Walvis Bay. Dangote also dropped plans to list his cement company in London, keeping his capital raising close to home as Nigeria pushes rules to make West African bonds easier to trade across borders.

Murphy Oil has taken over the Israeli offshore gas licenses that Eni and Dana Petroleum abandoned after campaigners and a British MP warned that drilling there would amount to the war crime of pillage. The Houston company takes a 50% stake alongside Israel’s Ratio Energies in exploration acreage off Gaza’s coast that Israel licensed in late 2023, seabed that human rights groups place in Palestinian waters and that falls under the International Court of Justice’s 2024 opinion on exploiting the occupied territories’ hydrocarbon resources. Eni paused and then quit in June, citing the political sensitivity of working in Israel, and Dana followed this month without explanation. That leaves Murphy carrying the legal and reputational exposure both European companies chose to shed, in the same week it signed four production sharing contracts covering about 2.6 million acres in Cameroon.

ExxonMobil is negotiating its way back into Venezuela nearly two decades after Chávez expropriated its Orinoco assets. On Monday, it signed a non-binding memorandum with PDVSA and the interim government that gives it one year of exclusive rights to study seven areas. They include Petromonagas, the former Cerro Negro project it lost in 2007, three other heavy-oil areas in the Orinoco Belt and an exploration block. Exxon’s CEO called Venezuela uninvestable in January. Since January, though, Chevron has committed more than $7 billion and North American Blue Energy Partners has taken 100-year rights over 17 fields. Exxon still needs a binding JV or PSC, and Russia’s Roszarubezhneft holds 40% of Petromonagas.

Poland’s Orlen has canceled its long-term LNG contract with QatarEnergy, the first of Qatar’s long-term buyers to walk away, after Doha extended force majeure on exports through the end of the year. The 2009 deal supplied 1 million tonnes a year starting in 2016 and was set to run to 2034. Iranian forces attacked 37 tankers in October, the most in a month since March, which keeps Hormuz too dangerous for Qatari cargoes. Every other buyer holding a Qatari contract now has a precedent for leaving, and Shell signed a five-year deal this month to supply Greece’s METLEN mostly from its U.S. portfolio.

Discovery & Development

Do not read this week’s Cyprus breakthrough as progress on Cypriot gas. Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman agreed to open two more crossings on the ceasefire line, bringing the total to 11, and to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the coming weeks to try to restart formal talks before his term ends in December. The dispute that killed every previous round is still unresolved. Turkish Cypriots want Ankara directly involved in any settlement, and Greek Cypriots refuse. As long as that holds, the Aphrodite and Cronos discoveries remain a point of conflict with Turkey, and Europe can’t count on them as an alternative to Gulf supply.

Repsol, TPAO and MOL will start seismic surveys of their deep-water Sirte basin block off Libya in the second quarter of 2027, under acreage won in Libya’s first licensing round since 2007. The consortium plans a 2,676-square-kilometer 3D survey and 1,500 kilometers of 2D lines in waters up to 2,000 meters deep. The round awarded five of the 20 blocks on offer. Chevron signed its production-sharing agreement in August for 7,437 square kilometers onshore in the Sirte basin, and Eni and QatarEnergy took an offshore block. Libya pumped about 1.4 million barrels a day in October, close to the 1.6 million it produced before Gaddafi’s fall in 2011, and it is aiming for 2 million. Oil accounts for more than 95% of the country’s economic output, so most of the new money and new barrels will flow through the National Oil Corporation in Tripoli.