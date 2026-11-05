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Oil City

🚧 Oil City leaf pickup & parking rules, Nov 9–13

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MpSab_1GnkASiT00

🚧 Leaf pickup schedule for week of November 9

The City of Oil City will collect leaves on these streets the week of Monday, November 9, 2026.

All cars must be off posted streets by 7:30 a.m. on your pickup day. Cars not moved may be ticketed and possibly towed. Leaves should be raked or blown to the curb, not into the street.

Monday, Nov. 9
West 1st St
Wyllis St (from W Front to W 1st)
West Front St
West 2nd St

Tuesday, Nov. 10
Reed St
North St
Orchard St
Hickory St
Darr St
Abbott St
Filson Ave
Mineral St

Thursday, Nov. 12
Moran St
Wyllis St
Smedley St
Cowell Ave
Petroleum St

Friday, Nov. 13
Central Ave
West 3rd St
Drake Dr
Beech St

More Info: Leaf Pickup Week of November 9th - City of Oil Cit...

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