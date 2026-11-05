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🚧 Oil City leaf pickup & parking rules, Nov 9–13
🚧 Leaf pickup schedule for week of November 9
The City of Oil City will collect leaves on these streets the week of Monday, November 9, 2026.
All cars must be off posted streets by 7:30 a.m. on your pickup day. Cars not moved may be ticketed and possibly towed. Leaves should be raked or blown to the curb, not into the street.
Monday, Nov. 9
• West 1st St
• Wyllis St (from W Front to W 1st)
• West Front St
• West 2nd St
Tuesday, Nov. 10
• Reed St
• North St
• Orchard St
• Hickory St
• Darr St
• Abbott St
• Filson Ave
• Mineral St
Thursday, Nov. 12
• Moran St
• Wyllis St
• Smedley St
• Cowell Ave
• Petroleum St
Friday, Nov. 13
• Central Ave
• West 3rd St
• Drake Dr
• Beech St
More Info: Leaf Pickup Week of November 9th - City of Oil Cit...
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