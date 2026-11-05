🚧 Oil City leaf pickup & parking rules, Nov 9–13

🚧 Leaf pickup schedule for week of November 9

The City of Oil City will collect leaves on these streets the week of Monday, November 9, 2026.

All cars must be off posted streets by 7:30 a.m. on your pickup day. Cars not moved may be ticketed and possibly towed. Leaves should be raked or blown to the curb, not into the street.

Monday, Nov. 9

• West 1st St

• Wyllis St (from W Front to W 1st)

• West Front St

• West 2nd St

Tuesday, Nov. 10

• Reed St

• North St

• Orchard St

• Hickory St

• Darr St

• Abbott St

• Filson Ave

• Mineral St

Thursday, Nov. 12

• Moran St

• Wyllis St

• Smedley St

• Cowell Ave

• Petroleum St

Friday, Nov. 13

• Central Ave

• West 3rd St

• Drake Dr

• Beech St