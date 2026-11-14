Brett O'Conner scores on an 11-yard run in the quarter that initiated a running clock for the Braves as Claymont's Lucas Toland (18) tries to tackle him. (Photo: Chuck Cordes/Ohsfbmedia.com)

Jackson Jinks (15) stiff-arms an Indian Valley defender as he gains yards. Jinks scored two late touchdowns in the game. (Photo: Chuck Cordes/Ohsfbmedia.com)

Ryker Williams looks for running room during the game. Williams had over 100 yards in the first half of play. (Photo: Chuck Cordes/Ohsfbmedia.com)

— In the second meeting of the season, these two IVC-South programs battled for a bid in a regional final, but this game wasn’t as close as the first meeting, as Indian Valley prevailed 35-21 and moved on in the OHSAA Division IV playoffs after a fast start.In a Week 10 matchup, Indian Valley edged Claymont 7-6. On its final possession, Claymont scored on a reception by Jackson Jink and had the chance to tie the game with a field goal, but Buddy White and his coaches instead went for a two-point conversion and failed.They [Indian Valley] went on to win the IVC-South title with the win.This game was different; Indian Valley controlled the line of scrimmage from the outset of the game as their defense made it tough for Claymont to move the ball.“I thought our offensive and defensive line really came out strong and played well tonight, and that was able to get us off to a fast start,” said Lancaster.The offensive line contributed to the early game success.Ryker Williams got going early, getting into the end zone twice with two rushing touchdowns.He also passed for two more touchdowns and scored a 2-point conversion. “Ryke goes without saying he's a different level player,” Lancaster mentioned.Again, they won in other ways, sacking Brady Henry multiple times, including a big late sack by Colt James coming off the edge that stopped a surging Claymont. “Colt was blessed to have him; he just wanted to be a kicker his freshman year,” said Lancaster.He also scored a 27-yard wide-open receiving touchdown. “In the half we just drew this up, we were running this flex the whole game and we saw it, motioned the guy and the corner was wide open and he said throw it and went up and caught it too,” explained James.To be honest, this was a whole different team than the first matchup in Week 10.Claymont had a late-game surge where they stopped a running clock, and Jackson Jinks scored back-to-back receiving touchdowns late in the game.Those and a scoop-and-score off an Indian Valley fumble were not enough, as they would play from behind the whole game.James spoke on being prepared for New Lexington, “We're just going to come to practice and work hard, whoever it is where going to get their best and we’re going to play our best,” said James.First quarterClaymont wins the coin toss and defers to the Braves. Carsen Hostetler takes a short kickoff back to the 46-yard line. Braves are off to a good start, moving the ball effectively as they close in on Mustang territory.Ryker Williams scores on a quarterback sneak to the outside for 4 yards; the extra point is blocked, and they lead 6-0 with 8:36 remaining.On the first Claymont possession, they struggle to move the ball and punt with 6:28 remaining.Claymont’s Jackson Jinks is being utilized very well, taking direct snaps and playing wide receiver. Late in the quarter, Claymont is kicking themselves with penalties. INDIAN VALLEY 6, CLAYMONT 0.Second quarterClaymont comes up empty on 4th and 5 to open up the drive with 11:57 remaining. Indian Valley takes over at the Claymont 42-yard line.Claymont has a goal-line stand with 8:02 as LouLou Young stops Brett O’Conner in the backfield for a loss of 3 yards. Claymont comes up empty again, moving the ball, resulting in a punt at 6:36 after failing to convert a 3rd-and-3.The Braves take their next possession into the end zone as Ryker Williams goes into the end zone again on a 4-yard rush with 4:28 remaining in the half. They take a 14-0 lead after a successful 2-point conversion.Braves sack Brady Henry on 4th and 9 with 1:34 remaining for a huge stop. Indian Valley is looking to score with 18 seconds remaining.Ryker Williams finds Kellen Couts over the middle all alone for a 27-yard touchdown with 11 seconds remaining as they go ahead 21-0. HALFTIME: INDIAN VALLEY 21, CLAYMONT 0.Third quarterIndian Valley comes up big after a fumble recovery on the kickoff and takes over on the Mustangs' 27-yard line.Ryker Williams finds Colt James wide open for a 27-yard touchdown with 11:55 remaining.Claymont just has not been able to move the ball against the Braves' defensive line.Brett O’Conner rushes for an 11-yard touchdown run and starts a running clock with 5:11 remaining in the quarter. INDIAN VALLEY 35, CLAYMONT 0.Fourth quarterThe running clock is still going, and Claymont could not find an answer until Jackson Jinks scored to stop the running clock with 5:25 remaining, putting them on the board for the first time in the game when he hauled in a 57-yard touchdown; he also scored on a 12-yard touchdown catch.The last touchdown scored by Claymont was a scoop-and-score touchdown by Brody Cameron, which had them trailing 21-35. FINAL: INDIAN VALLEY 35, CLAYMONT 21.Indian Valley (11-0) will advance to play New Lexington at a neutral venue for the Division IV Region 15 final on November 20.Claymont (11-2) ends a historic season, one of the best in school history.