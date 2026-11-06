Akron Garfield boys head basketball coach McNeal Thompson III steps down

McNeal "Coach Mac" Thompson III (Photo: Provided)

AKRON, Ohio — According to the team’s Facebook page, Akron Garfield will seek a new head boys’ basketball coach after McNeal Thompson III stepped down following six seasons.

When Thompson III was hired, the school was known as Kenmore-Garfield; following a 2016 merger, it was renamed Akron Garfield Community Learning Center.

He departs the program in good standing after a 0–16 debut season in 2020. He went on to build the team into a contender, guiding it to its first district berth in 2024 and its first Akron City Series title in 2026 with a victory over crosstown rival Akron Ellet, the first in 25 years.

He is a 1999 graduate of Kenmore High School and was also inducted into the King of Court Hall of Fame this past August.

"Coach Mac, thank you for your leadership and sacrifices you made to pour into our boys and the community," It said in the Facebook post. "Garfield is better because you were here. You will be missed."



An email was sent to APS for comment, as no successor has been named at the time of publication.