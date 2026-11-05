Ohio Supreme Court dismisses Feister brothers case

Massillon Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. (Photo: Gene Simmons/Ohsfbmedia.com)

MASSILLON, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court has made a decision to dismiss a lawsuit from the Ohio High School Athletic Association that challenged an appeals court's authority in an eligibility dispute, according to court documents.

That means that Brayton and Brydon Feister will play the remainder of the 2026 football season after months of litigation and allows the 5th District Court of Appeal's ruling to stay in place.

RELATED: WHAT WE KNOW: Multiple motions filed with Ohio Supreme Court in the ongoing Feister brothers case

Massillon is coming off a bye week and will play Columbus St. Francis DeSales on Friday, October 6, to open up the OHSAA football playoffs.