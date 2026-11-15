In the cityscape of New York, the comforting embrace of a clean, serene environment can feel like a luxury. For Tina Raveneau, founder of OHPUL Cleaning, that luxury is a daily mission, meticulously crafted to bring peace and calm into the homes and offices she serves. What began as a leap from retail management into the world of high-end cleaning, has blossomed into a business fueled by passion, precision, and personal connection.





Tina's journey into entrepreneurship didn't happen overnight. With a career spanning two decades in retail management, starting in 2002, she honed her skills in operations, team leadership, and quality control. "I learned to run a tight ship," she recalls with a smile, "and those skills are the backbone of OHPUL Cleaning." It was this background that laid the foundation for her eventual transition, driven by a desire to channel those experiences into something she could call her own—a company where 'Every Clean Is a Deep Clean.'





What truly sets OHPUL Cleaning apart in the crowded New York market is Tina's unwavering commitment to her operational standard. Unlike many cleaning services that offer surface-level tidying, Tina insists that every clean her company performs is a deep clean. This rigorous approach is coupled with transparent flat-rate pricing and MWBE certification, ensuring clients receive a reliable, high-end experience without hidden costs. "We don't cut corners," she emphasizes. "Our clients know what to expect every time we enter their space."





The name 'OHPUL' itself carries a story, rooted in the relationships Tina has cultivated with her clients. Although the legal entity is Green Opal Cleaning LLC, her clients affectionately began calling her 'Opal' for the bright, gleaming results she delivered. The unique spelling of 'OHPUL' was her way of preserving this personal connection while ensuring the business stood out online. "It's a nod to the trust and positivity we've built," she explains.

OHPUL Cleaning's signature offerings include meticulous residential deep cleaning and comprehensive commercial office cleanings. Tina's team transforms spaces, from the kitchen stove to office floors, leaving them spotless and inviting. The dramatic before-and-after images of stovetops and tile floors on the company website speak volumes of their dedication to detail. But for Tina, it's not just about cleanliness—it's about the impact these transformations have on her clients' lives. One of her favorite aspects of her work is providing peace of mind to those who can no longer manage on their own. "Many of our clients used to do everything themselves," Tina shares. "Whether due to illness, aging, or a hectic lifestyle, they now need a trusted hand, and we’re honored to be that for them."

Such dedication has earned OHPUL Cleaning a loyal clientele who appreciate not only the pristine results but also the peace and calm that follow Tina's meticulous approach. These are the intangibles that have transformed a simple service into a valued presence in the lives of her clients. It's a philosophy that resonates deeply with Tina and stems from her own appreciation for a well-ordered space—a sanctuary amidst the chaos of city life. Tina's story is one of transformation, both for herself and her clients.





By leveraging her extensive experience in retail management, she has created a company that not only meets the high expectations of New Yorkers but exceeds them through exceptional service and genuine care. It's a testament to what happens when passion meets professionalism.

As OHPUL Cleaning continues to grow, Tina remains steadfast in her mission to deliver unparalleled service to her clients. Each gleaming surface and serene space is a reflection of her dedication to excellence and the personal touch that sets her company apart. In a city that never sleeps, Tina Raveneau offers a slice of tranquility, making each cleaning not just a service, but a transformative experience. Her journey from retail to cleaning might seem unconventional, but for Tina, it’s the culmination of years of experience, passion, and a deep-seated commitment to enhancing the lives of those she serves.

Through OHPUL Cleaning, she has not only crafted a successful business but also a legacy of trust and impeccable service that shines as brightly as the spaces she cleans.





OHPUL Cleaning

📍 Rogers Ave, Brooklyn Ny, 11225

📆 Founded: 2022

👤 Owner: Tina Raveneau

✨ What Makes It Different: Every clean is a deep clean with transparent flat-rate pricing and MWBE certification