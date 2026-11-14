Tommy Caimi rushed for a career-high 297 yards and four touchdowns as Kirtland overcame five turnovers and a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat Hillsdale, 36-27, in a Division VI regional semifinal. The Hornets scored 22 unanswered points to reach their 17th consecutive regional championship game.

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