Six area football teams advanced to regional championship games Friday night. West Geauga made school history, Kirtland extended its state-record streak to 17 consecutive regional finals, and Perry, Mentor, NDCL and Cuyahoga Heights also moved one win from the state semifinals. Mayfield and University School saw their seasons end.

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