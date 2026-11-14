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American Football
Cuyahoga Heights dominates Mogadore, moves one win from state semifinals
By Steve Hare,13 days ago
Cuyahoga Heights football rolled to its 11th straight victory with a 30-0 shutout of Mogadore in a Division VII regional semifinal. Gus Tartara's 50-yard pick-six sparked the Red Wolves, who advanced to face New Middletown Springfield in the Region 25 championship game at a site to be determined.
The post Cuyahoga Heights dominates Mogadore, moves one win from state semifinals appeared first on OhioVarsity.com.