Cuyahoga Heights football rolled to its 11th straight victory with a 30-0 shutout of Mogadore in a Division VII regional semifinal. Gus Tartara's 50-yard pick-six sparked the Red Wolves, who advanced to face New Middletown Springfield in the Region 25 championship game at a site to be determined.

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