Defending Division VI state champion Kirtland hosts two-time defending Division VII runner-up Hillsdale in a Friday the 13th regional semifinal. The Hornets put a 33-game regional playoff winning streak on the line against record-setting quarterback Kael Lewis and the Falcons.

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