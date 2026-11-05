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American Football

Appeals court clears way for OHSAA to remove Glenville from football playoffs

By Steve Hare,

6 days ago

Glenville's postseason is over following a Thursday ruling by the Eighth District Court of Appeals that allows the OHSAA to enforce its Oct. 29 decision. University School will travel to Salem for Friday's Division III regional quarterfinal.

The post Appeals court clears way for OHSAA to remove Glenville from football playoffs appeared first on OhioVarsity.com.

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