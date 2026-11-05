Twelve teams, six regional semifinals and a chance to move one victory closer to the state tournament. Independence faces 24-1 Dalton, Cardinal challenges Northside Christian, and conference rivals Notre Dame Cathedral Latin and CVCA meet for the third time. Get the complete preview of Thursday's action, including players to watch, key matchups and Ohio Varsity predictions.

The post Six regional volleyball showdowns highlight Thursday’s postseason action appeared first on OhioVarsity.com.