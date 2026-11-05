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Soccer

Fisher’s golden goal sends Chagrin Falls Boys Soccer back to regional final

By Cameron Palmer,

2 days ago

Grayson Fisher scored with 25 seconds remaining in the first overtime Wednesday as Chagrin Falls edged Lake Catholic, 2-1, in a Division IV regional semifinal. The Tigers advance to face familiar rival Bay in Sunday's regional championship game.

The post Fisher’s golden goal sends Chagrin Falls Boys Soccer back to regional final appeared first on OhioVarsity.com.

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