Three people shot on Ohio expressway, investigation underway

YOUNGSTOWN — Three people were shot on the Madison Avenue Expressway near 5th Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Youngstown Police Department (YPD).

Police said a vehicle was found flipped on its roof by a guard rail at the scene.

All three victims were transported to the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Traffic was temporarily blocked off following the incident, but authorities have since reopened the roadway.

The investigation is ongoing.

