    • Ohio Statewide

    Three people shot on Ohio expressway, investigation underway

    By Ohio Statewide Staff,

    2 days ago
    YOUNGSTOWN — Three people were shot on the Madison Avenue Expressway near 5th Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Youngstown Police Department (YPD).

    Police said a vehicle was found flipped on its roof by a guard rail at the scene.

    All three victims were transported to the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

    Traffic was temporarily blocked off following the incident, but authorities have since reopened the roadway.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    The.Wise.1
    1d ago
    It isnt safe towalk drive take bus send lids to school shop have gatherings nothing!!!! It isnt SAFE our children have no future in this city at all and the MAYOR does nothing cus he doesnt GAF!!!
    Randy Ray
    1d ago
    Can a driver accurately shoot 3 people in a car he's following at this speed ? 🤔
