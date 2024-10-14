Open in App
    • Ohio Statewide

    Ohio man arrested after being drug under car by his son

    By Ohio Statewide Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yVqPz_0w6Cru7100
    Williams’ neighbor’s security cam footage

    TOLEDO — An Ohio father is facing criminal charges after an incident in which he was dragged under a car while his 9-year-old son was at the wheel, according to local reports.

    Clejuan Williams, 36, of Toledo, was reportedly intoxicated while teaching his son how to drive, according to WTVG, citing police sources.

    Video footage shows a vehicle slowly backing out of a driveway before suddenly accelerating and crashing into a pole across the street.

    In the video, a man standing on the driver’s side is knocked down by the open door and dragged under the vehicle.

    Police say Williams had instructed his son to press a pedal, but the child, unsure which one, allegedly pressed the gas pedal, causing the car to lurch forward.

    A neighbor told WTVG that Williams, who is currently recovering in the hospital, claimed he was trying to retrieve his keys, not teaching his son to drive, when the accident occurred.

    Williams is now facing charges of wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle and child endangerment.

    The post Ohio man arrested after being drug under car by his son first appeared on Ohio Statewide .

