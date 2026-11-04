Columbus construction and skilled trades jobs include homebuilding, auto service, plumbing, stairlifts, and collision estimating

Columbus openings in this roundup span home construction, vehicle service, plumbing, stairlift installation, and collision estimating. Drees Homes is hiring a Construction Superintendent to oversee residential building work, while Avis Budget Group’s Lube and Tire Technician role centers on preventive maintenance for a fleet of newer vehicles. Rescue Rooter is seeking a Residential Service Plumber for repairs and installations, Leaf Home Stairlift is looking for an installer for stairlifts inside and outside homes, and Crash Champions has a Collision Estimator opening focused on repair estimates and customer communication.