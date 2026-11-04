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Columbus

Columbus construction and skilled trades jobs include homebuilding, auto service, plumbing, stairlifts, and collision estimating

3 days ago

Columbus openings in this roundup span home construction, vehicle service, plumbing, stairlift installation, and collision estimating. Drees Homes is hiring a Construction Superintendent to oversee residential building work, while Avis Budget Group’s Lube and Tire Technician role centers on preventive maintenance for a fleet of newer vehicles. Rescue Rooter is seeking a Residential Service Plumber for repairs and installations, Leaf Home Stairlift is looking for an installer for stairlifts inside and outside homes, and Crash Champions has a Collision Estimator opening focused on repair estimates and customer communication.

Construction Superintendent
Drees Homes · 4d ago
Columbus, OH
Full Time
Lube and Tire Technician - FT
Avis Budget Group · 5d ago
Columbus, OH
Full Time
$19/hr
Residential Service Plumber
Rescue Rooter · 7d ago
Columbus, OH
Full Time
$48.08/hr
Leaf Home Stairlift - Installer
LeafHome · 7d ago
Columbus, OH
Full Time
Collision Estimator
Crash Champions · 12d ago
Columbus, OH
Full Time, Part Time
$66.92/hr
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