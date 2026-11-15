Columbus is busy right now with hands-on work—hotels, plants, and hospitals all need reliable maintenance pros. If you like fixing things and staying active on the job, this week has some solid options.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle residential heating, cooling, and indoor air quality calls. Good fit if you’re strong at troubleshooting, can explain repairs clearly to homeowners, and like working both solo and with a team.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts (Renaissance Columbus Hotel)

Location: Downtown Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (says highly competitive wages and benefits)

Keep a historic downtown hotel running—room and building maintenance, repairs, and preventive work. Great if you have 2+ years in hotel/apartment/building maintenance and want perks like hotel discounts and a 401(k) match.

Employer: Altium Packaging

Location: 1917 Joyce Ave, Columbus, OH 43219

Type: Full-time

Targeted Pay Range: $26.83 – $34.28/hour

Work nights keeping blow mold and production equipment in top shape—repairs, PMs, welding, hydraulics/pneumatics. Strong option if you’ve got manufacturing maintenance experience and want solid pay plus full benefits.

Employer: The Facilities Group / CSI International Inc.

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 1:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Salary: Not listed

Focus on floor care—dusting, mopping, stripping, waxing, buffing, and carpet cleaning using industrial equipment. Good for someone with proven floor maintenance experience who likes a steady weekday PM schedule.

Employer: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team handling building systems, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and HVAC/R in a major medical center. Best for techs with 4+ years maintenance and some lead/senior experience who want a stable, mission-driven setting.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Schedule: B Shift, 6:00 PM – 6:00 AM, 2-2-3

Salary: Range not listed (role is bonus-eligible)

Install, troubleshoot, and repair production and facility equipment—mixers, conveyors, HVAC, pumps, and more. Good match if you have 1+ year as a mechanic in manufacturing/distribution and want room to grow your technical skills.

Employer: Mauser Packaging Solutions

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Do preventive and repair work on production equipment—bearings, valves, wiring, gauges, troubleshooting mechanical issues. Ideal if you have 3–5 years’ maintenance in manufacturing and are comfortable reading blueprints and using meters.

Employer: SpringHill Suites by Marriott – Columbus Airport Gahanna

Location: Columbus, OH 43230

Type: Part-time (potential for full-time)

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour

Handle guest room and hotel maintenance—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and cosmetic fixes—plus safety checks. Nice fit if you want part-time, in-person work with an employee discount and don’t mind a physical, hands-on role.

Employer: Scioto Services (Alpha and Omega, Marsden Holding)

Location: Downtown Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise cleaning crews in one or more buildings—train staff, inspect work, handle security and cleaning tasks yourself when needed. Good for someone who knows janitorial work and is ready to step into a lead role with benefits.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—maintenance roles in Columbus tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.