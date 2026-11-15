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🍽️ Columbus, OH Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Columbus food and hospitality spots are busy and hiring across the city right now. Lots of options here, from entry-level dish and crew roles to full restaurant and hotel management.
Deli Team Leader
Employer: Bennetts Company
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Lead daily deli operations, coach the team, and keep food quality, safety, and inventory on point. Good fit if you’ve led in grocery or food service and like balancing people, product, and numbers.
General Manager – South High
Employer: Donatos Pizza
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Run the whole restaurant: people development, sales and profit growth, and guest experience. Competitive pay with manager bonus, 50% discount, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.
Donatos Columbus General Manager
Employer: Donatos Pizza
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Lead a Donatos location with full P&L accountability, staffing, training, and food safety. Offers bonus pay, health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, referral program, and employee discount.
General Manager – 0458
Employer: Five Guys
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,000–$65,000/year + performance bonus
Lead a Five Guys restaurant with real work/life hours (no drive-thru), strong benefits, and a bonus plan tied to food safety, finances, and guest experience. Looking for 2+ years of restaurant leadership.
Kitchen Utility (Food Service Worker I)
Employer: OhioHealth – Nutrition Services
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, variable shift)
Hospital-based role handling dishwashing, cleaning, stocking, and basic food prep in a healthcare setting. Good entry point into hospital food service; no diploma required, food prep experience preferred.
AM General Utilities/Cleaner – Molly Woo’s Asian Bistro
Employer: Cameron Mitchell Restaurants
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Part-time
Pay: $15.00–$22.00/hour
Dishwashing, light food prep, and dining room/common-area cleaning in a well-known local restaurant group. Offers career growth, dining discounts, flexible scheduling, and an inclusive, fun environment.
Crew – Lunch Shift
Employer: Wendy’s
Location: 739 Bethel Road, Columbus, OH 43214
Type: Full-time (lunch-focused shifts)
Pay: $13.00–$14.00/hour + free meals on shift
Front-line crew role with flexible schedules, paid training, and growth paths into management. Includes free meals while working, 401(k), and potential healthcare/PTO for qualifying employees.
Store Manager – (02310)
Employer: Domino’s (Flyin Brian Pizza, LLC)
Location: Greater Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time, salaried
Salary: $52,000–$75,000/year
Oversee all aspects of a Domino’s store with a strong promote-from-within culture and top-performing franchise. Ideal if you have restaurant management experience and want a path to area manager.
Server
Employer: Ginger Rabbit Jazz Lounge
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Part-time (2–3 shifts/week)
Pay: From $5.75/hour + tips
Serve guests in a live jazz lounge with a focus on craft cocktails and handling multiple tables. Great for someone who loves music, has serving experience, and wants a flexible, evening-focused side gig.
Manager
Employer: Wild Eggs
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20–$22/hour
Daytime-only breakfast restaurant management role—no late nights. You’ll run shifts, support a positive culture, and handle basic labor/cost controls, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and growth options.
Server
Employer: SŌW Plated
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Part-time/variable (12–28 hrs/week)
Pay: $20.00–$35.00/hour (with tips)
Upscale, health-focused restaurant seeking experienced servers (2+ years, fine dining preferred). Expect a polished environment, strict professional standards, flexible schedule, PTO, and employee discount.
Dishwasher/Food Prep – PM
Employer: 6-1-Pho (61pho)
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Part-time (Wed–Fri, 4pm–close)
Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour
Evening dishwashing plus food prep in a Vietnamese kitchen—great for night owls. You’ll keep the kitchen clean, help with ingredients, and follow food safety standards in a small, in-person team.
Front Desk Representative
Employer: SpringHill Suites by Marriott – Columbus Airport Gahanna
Location: Columbus, OH 43230
Type: Part-time (potential for full-time)
Pay: $14.00–$16.00/hour
Hotel front desk role greeting guests, handling check-in/out, and answering questions. Good for friendly, detail-oriented folks open to day, night, or overnight shifts, with an employee discount.
Grill Line Cook
Employer: Nu Flava Gourmet Kitchen
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour
Grill-focused cook role in a fast-paced kitchen—experience is a must. You’ll handle grilled items, keep your station clean, and work closely with the team during busy service.
Prep Cook
Employer: Laguna Bay Bistro
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: On-site (hours not specified)
Pay: $16.00/hour
Back-of-house role prepping ingredients, following recipes, and supporting the line. Good fit if you have basic knife skills, know food safety, and want steady kitchen experience.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Columbus restaurants and hotels tend to move fast when they find the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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