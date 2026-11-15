Columbus food and hospitality spots are busy and hiring across the city right now. Lots of options here, from entry-level dish and crew roles to full restaurant and hotel management.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Lead daily deli operations, coach the team, and keep food quality, safety, and inventory on point. Good fit if you’ve led in grocery or food service and like balancing people, product, and numbers.

Employer: Donatos Pizza

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Run the whole restaurant: people development, sales and profit growth, and guest experience. Competitive pay with manager bonus, 50% discount, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Donatos Pizza

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Lead a Donatos location with full P&L accountability, staffing, training, and food safety. Offers bonus pay, health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, referral program, and employee discount.

Employer: Five Guys

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$65,000/year + performance bonus

Lead a Five Guys restaurant with real work/life hours (no drive-thru), strong benefits, and a bonus plan tied to food safety, finances, and guest experience. Looking for 2+ years of restaurant leadership.

Employer: OhioHealth – Nutrition Services

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, variable shift)

Hospital-based role handling dishwashing, cleaning, stocking, and basic food prep in a healthcare setting. Good entry point into hospital food service; no diploma required, food prep experience preferred.

Employer: Cameron Mitchell Restaurants

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$22.00/hour

Dishwashing, light food prep, and dining room/common-area cleaning in a well-known local restaurant group. Offers career growth, dining discounts, flexible scheduling, and an inclusive, fun environment.

Employer: Wendy’s

Location: 739 Bethel Road, Columbus, OH 43214

Type: Full-time (lunch-focused shifts)

Pay: $13.00–$14.00/hour + free meals on shift

Front-line crew role with flexible schedules, paid training, and growth paths into management. Includes free meals while working, 401(k), and potential healthcare/PTO for qualifying employees.

Employer: Domino’s (Flyin Brian Pizza, LLC)

Location: Greater Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $52,000–$75,000/year

Oversee all aspects of a Domino’s store with a strong promote-from-within culture and top-performing franchise. Ideal if you have restaurant management experience and want a path to area manager.

Employer: Ginger Rabbit Jazz Lounge

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time (2–3 shifts/week)

Pay: From $5.75/hour + tips

Serve guests in a live jazz lounge with a focus on craft cocktails and handling multiple tables. Great for someone who loves music, has serving experience, and wants a flexible, evening-focused side gig.

Employer: Wild Eggs

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$22/hour

Daytime-only breakfast restaurant management role—no late nights. You’ll run shifts, support a positive culture, and handle basic labor/cost controls, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and growth options.

Employer: SŌW Plated

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time/variable (12–28 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.00–$35.00/hour (with tips)

Upscale, health-focused restaurant seeking experienced servers (2+ years, fine dining preferred). Expect a polished environment, strict professional standards, flexible schedule, PTO, and employee discount.

Employer: 6-1-Pho (61pho)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time (Wed–Fri, 4pm–close)

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Evening dishwashing plus food prep in a Vietnamese kitchen—great for night owls. You’ll keep the kitchen clean, help with ingredients, and follow food safety standards in a small, in-person team.

Employer: SpringHill Suites by Marriott – Columbus Airport Gahanna

Location: Columbus, OH 43230

Type: Part-time (potential for full-time)

Pay: $14.00–$16.00/hour

Hotel front desk role greeting guests, handling check-in/out, and answering questions. Good for friendly, detail-oriented folks open to day, night, or overnight shifts, with an employee discount.

Employer: Nu Flava Gourmet Kitchen

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour

Grill-focused cook role in a fast-paced kitchen—experience is a must. You’ll handle grilled items, keep your station clean, and work closely with the team during busy service.

Employer: Laguna Bay Bistro

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: On-site (hours not specified)

Pay: $16.00/hour

Back-of-house role prepping ingredients, following recipes, and supporting the line. Good fit if you have basic knife skills, know food safety, and want steady kitchen experience.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Columbus restaurants and hotels tend to move fast when they find the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.