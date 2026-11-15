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🛒 Columbus Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Columbus retail and customer service is busy right now—lots of hiring from entry level to six-figure leadership roles. Good mix of flexible hourly jobs and full-time careers with benefits.
Auto Care Center Team Associate
Employer: Walmart
Location: Walmart Supercenter #2426, 5200 West Pointe Plaza, Columbus, OH
Type: Part-time (opening/morning shifts)
Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible $0.35–$3/hour premiums + incentives
Work in the Auto Care Center helping customers while their cars are serviced. Strong benefits for part-timers, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education.
Auto Care Center Service Writer
Employer: Walmart
Location: Walmart Supercenter #2426, 5200 West Pointe Plaza, Columbus, OH
Type: Part-time (opening/morning shifts)
Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible $0.35–$3/hour premiums + incentives
Front-desk style role in the Auto Care Center, focused on customer communication and service. Same strong Walmart benefits and paid education, with room to grow.
Seasonal Team Supervisor
Employer: Walmart
Location: Walmart Supercenter #2426, 5200 West Pointe Plaza, Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time, seasonal
Pay: $20–$33/hour + premiums and incentives
Lead seasonal associates and keep holiday merchandise moving. Good fit if you like fast-paced retail and want leadership experience plus full Walmart benefits.
Store Manager – Homesense
Employer: TJX Companies (Homesense) via NBMBAA St. Louis Chapter
Location: 1265 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: $74,800–$102,900/year + bonus eligible
Run a high-volume Homesense store—full P&L, team leadership, and merchandising. Strong benefits, discounts, and clear growth paths within a Fortune 100 off-price retailer.
Retail Sales Associate
Employer: Harbor Freight Tools
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Part-time
Pay: Around $17/hour (location/experience dependent)
Help customers with tools and hardware in a stable, growing company. Respectful scheduling, PTO, 401(k) match, and clear path to full-time and promotion.
Customer Experience Navigator
Employer: OhioHealth
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time, days (40 hours/week)
Pay: Not listed
Lead high-touch patient and family experience for OhioHealth’s gratitude program. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree and 3+ years in hospitality, healthcare, or PR and want a customer-facing role in a hospital system.
Director, Store Operations
Employer: La Senza / RSG retail services
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: $150,000–$175,000/year + benefits
Senior retail leader role overseeing multi-brand store operations across North America. Ideal for someone with 10+ years of retail operations leadership who wants to shape strategy and processes.
Beauty Counter Manager – Clinique, Easton Town Center
Employer: Nordstrom
Location: Easton Town Center, Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: $21.70–$22.60/hour + commission (about 3% on beauty)
Lead the Clinique counter, do makeup/skincare consults, and manage events. Comes with Nordstrom’s benefits, merchandise discount, and a commission structure.
Customer Experience Associate
Employer: Birge & Held
Location: Hibernia & Wyndham Ridge communities, Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed (monthly commission + quarterly bonuses)
On-site role at two apartment communities (520 units) handling resident relations, leasing support, and problem-solving. Strong PTO, wellness perks, 401(k), and property rent discounts.
Assistant Manager
Employer: Citi Trends
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Support store operations, lead associates, and help with hiring in a fast-paced value retail environment. Benefits include health and dental, paid vacation, 401(k), and paid training.
Assistant Manager
Employer: Champs Sports (Foot Locker)
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16.50/hour + bonus incentives
Help run a Champs store focused on sport and sneaker culture. Weekly pay, big employee discount, benefits, and growth into higher retail leadership.
Retail Associate
Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: $13.00–$13.50/hour
Front-line role keeping the store clean, organized, and customer-friendly. Good entry point into off-price retail with a Fortune 500 company.
Parts Specialist
Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: $11–$17/hour + potential premiums and incentives
Help customers find the right auto parts, handle phone and in-store sales, and do light services like battery tests. Includes PTO, 401(k) with contributions, stock purchase plan, and growth opportunities.
Retail Sales Associate, Full Time – Polaris T/C
Employer: Old Navy
Location: Polaris Town Center, Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: $14.50–$15.00/hour
Full-time sales role with a focus on customer service and omni-channel support. Big merchandise discounts across Gap Inc. brands, PTO, 401(k) match, and benefits for eligible employees.
Guest Experience Coordinator
Employer: Aveda Institute / Nurtur Aveda
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time (entry-level)
Pay: $15/hour
Front-desk style role in a beauty school/salon setting—booking, guest care, events, and retail support. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and product/service discounts.
Meat Team Leader – Market Bonus Incentive
Employer: Giant Eagle, Inc.
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20.25–$27.00/hour
Lead the meat department, including team supervision, inventory, and sales goals. Requires meat-cutting experience and offers health benefits, 401(k), vacation, and bonus potential.
Senior Customer Service Representative
Employer: American Chemical Society (ACS)
Location: Columbus, OH (hybrid: 2 days onsite/week)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $24.00–$25.50/hour
Contact center role supporting ACS members worldwide via phone, email, and chat. Standard weekday shift (10:30 a.m.–7:00 p.m.), strong benefits, and overtime available during busy periods.
Parking Lot Cashier
Employer: RG&T Solutions
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Work in a parking booth taking payments, issuing tickets, and answering questions about parking and shuttles. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented and like steady, customer-facing work.
Airport Parking Attendant
Employer: Coulter Services
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Outdoor role helping travelers park, handling payments, and directing traffic while coordinating with shuttle drivers. Great if you like being active and working around the airport.
Store PRO
Employer: NAPA Auto Parts
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Be the go-to person for retail and wholesale auto parts customers, from counter service to coordinating deliveries. Solid path into the automotive industry with room to grow.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several openings in Columbus.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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