Columbus retail and customer service is busy right now—lots of hiring from entry level to six-figure leadership roles. Good mix of flexible hourly jobs and full-time careers with benefits.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Walmart Supercenter #2426, 5200 West Pointe Plaza, Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time (opening/morning shifts)

Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible $0.35–$3/hour premiums + incentives

Work in the Auto Care Center helping customers while their cars are serviced. Strong benefits for part-timers, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Walmart Supercenter #2426, 5200 West Pointe Plaza, Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time (opening/morning shifts)

Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible $0.35–$3/hour premiums + incentives

Front-desk style role in the Auto Care Center, focused on customer communication and service. Same strong Walmart benefits and paid education, with room to grow.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Walmart Supercenter #2426, 5200 West Pointe Plaza, Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $20–$33/hour + premiums and incentives

Lead seasonal associates and keep holiday merchandise moving. Good fit if you like fast-paced retail and want leadership experience plus full Walmart benefits.

Employer: TJX Companies (Homesense) via NBMBAA St. Louis Chapter

Location: 1265 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $74,800–$102,900/year + bonus eligible

Run a high-volume Homesense store—full P&L, team leadership, and merchandising. Strong benefits, discounts, and clear growth paths within a Fortune 100 off-price retailer.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Around $17/hour (location/experience dependent)

Help customers with tools and hardware in a stable, growing company. Respectful scheduling, PTO, 401(k) match, and clear path to full-time and promotion.

Employer: OhioHealth

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, days (40 hours/week)

Pay: Not listed

Lead high-touch patient and family experience for OhioHealth’s gratitude program. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree and 3+ years in hospitality, healthcare, or PR and want a customer-facing role in a hospital system.

Employer: La Senza / RSG retail services

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $150,000–$175,000/year + benefits

Senior retail leader role overseeing multi-brand store operations across North America. Ideal for someone with 10+ years of retail operations leadership who wants to shape strategy and processes.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Easton Town Center, Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.70–$22.60/hour + commission (about 3% on beauty)

Lead the Clinique counter, do makeup/skincare consults, and manage events. Comes with Nordstrom’s benefits, merchandise discount, and a commission structure.

Employer: Birge & Held

Location: Hibernia & Wyndham Ridge communities, Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (monthly commission + quarterly bonuses)

On-site role at two apartment communities (520 units) handling resident relations, leasing support, and problem-solving. Strong PTO, wellness perks, 401(k), and property rent discounts.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support store operations, lead associates, and help with hiring in a fast-paced value retail environment. Benefits include health and dental, paid vacation, 401(k), and paid training.

Employer: Champs Sports (Foot Locker)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50/hour + bonus incentives

Help run a Champs store focused on sport and sneaker culture. Weekly pay, big employee discount, benefits, and growth into higher retail leadership.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00–$13.50/hour

Front-line role keeping the store clean, organized, and customer-friendly. Good entry point into off-price retail with a Fortune 500 company.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11–$17/hour + potential premiums and incentives

Help customers find the right auto parts, handle phone and in-store sales, and do light services like battery tests. Includes PTO, 401(k) with contributions, stock purchase plan, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Old Navy

Location: Polaris Town Center, Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50–$15.00/hour

Full-time sales role with a focus on customer service and omni-channel support. Big merchandise discounts across Gap Inc. brands, PTO, 401(k) match, and benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Aveda Institute / Nurtur Aveda

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time (entry-level)

Pay: $15/hour

Front-desk style role in a beauty school/salon setting—booking, guest care, events, and retail support. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and product/service discounts.

Employer: Giant Eagle, Inc.

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.25–$27.00/hour

Lead the meat department, including team supervision, inventory, and sales goals. Requires meat-cutting experience and offers health benefits, 401(k), vacation, and bonus potential.

Employer: American Chemical Society (ACS)

Location: Columbus, OH (hybrid: 2 days onsite/week)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00–$25.50/hour

Contact center role supporting ACS members worldwide via phone, email, and chat. Standard weekday shift (10:30 a.m.–7:00 p.m.), strong benefits, and overtime available during busy periods.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in a parking booth taking payments, issuing tickets, and answering questions about parking and shuttles. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented and like steady, customer-facing work.

Employer: Coulter Services

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Outdoor role helping travelers park, handling payments, and directing traffic while coordinating with shuttle drivers. Great if you like being active and working around the airport.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the go-to person for retail and wholesale auto parts customers, from counter service to coordinating deliveries. Solid path into the automotive industry with room to grow.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several openings in Columbus.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.