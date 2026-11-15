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🚌 Columbus Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Routes
Columbus is busy and growing, which means lots of movement—freight, parts, people, and pizza. Here are several solid transportation openings, from CDL pros to part-time delivery.
CDL Truck Driver
Employer: Warker LLC
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Operate CDL A or B on local and regional routes, with a strong focus on safety, inspections, and DOT/FMCSA compliance. Good fit if you like steady runs, detailed logs, and working with repeat customers.
Fleet Tactical Manager (NJUS)
Employer: AviHire (for NetJets)
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead maintenance control for a private jet fleet, guiding Maintenance Controllers and working with OEMs and FAA rules. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision at no cost options, 401(k) match, PTO, leave) and is ideal for an A&P-certified pro with 6–8 years aircraft maintenance experience.
Local Class A Truck Driver
Employer: RG&T Solutions
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Drive automatic dry van hauling auto parts and general freight on local/regional routes. Great if you have CDL A, 1+ year recent experience, and want to be home more often.
Class A Local Truck Driver – Intermodal
Employer: Beast Mode Truckin
Location: Columbus, OH (Ohio regional)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $1,100–$1,400/week, $0.62/mile + $40/load under 100 miles
Run a dedicated intermodal account, home daily, 100% no-touch freight, about 2,000 miles/week. Benefits (medical, dental, 401(k), PTO) kick in after 30 days; need 6+ months Class A experience and clean record.
CDL-A Drivers: Top Paying Dedicated Routes
Employer: K&B Transportation
Location: Columbus, OH (Midwest lanes)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Up to $1,890/week salary, $270/day
Dedicated OTR with salary pay, so you’re paid well regardless of miles, plus bonuses and benefits. Best for drivers with Class A and 1+ year OTR who want predictable pay and mostly Midwest routes.
Client Transportation Specialist – Male
Employer: Alvis, Inc.
Location: 2100 Stella Court, Columbus, OH 43215
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17.00/hour
Drive and support clients for a reentry and reintegration nonprofit, helping them get to services and appointments. Good match if you have 1+ year experience, a high school diploma, and want mission-driven work.
Truck Driver Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van
Employer: Clark Transfer
Location: Based in Columbus, OH (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)
Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team focus)
Pay: $275,000–$325,000+/year, $5,000/week minimum average per week worked
Haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours with lower annual miles and very high pay. All miles paid, fuel price guarantee, insurance and tolls covered, plus $5,000 referral bonus; passport required.
Pizza Delivery Driver – Part-time (09750)
Employer: Domino’s
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Part-time (typically 4–6pm start)
Estimated Pay: Around $18/hour (wage + mileage + tips, average)
Deliver pizzas during the busiest hours, with flexible scheduling and tips + mileage paid nightly. Great side gig if you’re 18+ with 1 year safe driving, a reliable car, and want quick cash.
Truck Driver CDL A Solo – Regional/OTR
Employer: Ryder System, Inc.
Location: Columbus, OH (postal 43137)
Type: Full-time, Regional/OTR Solo
Pay: About $1,950/week average + quarterly $250 safety bonus, $3,000 sign-on bonus
Drive sleeper tractors hauling dry van and Conestoga freight (garage doors) from ND to TX, east states, and Canada, home every other week. Benefits start after 30 days, PTO from day 1, plus companion/pet policy.
Hub Driver
Employer: AutoZone
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
No CDL needed—drive company vehicles delivering auto parts to stores and commercial customers, and help in-store between runs. Good for someone 21+ with a valid license, some auto parts knowledge, and flexible hours.
ATE Field Mechanical Technician
Employer: ATE – Automotive Technology Experts
Location: Columbus, OH (mobile/field)
Type: Full-time
Pay Range: $23.80–$42.50/hour
Mobile role doing mechanical repair, diagnostics, programming, and ADAS calibrations at shops and partner sites. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, holidays, and suits techs with 4+ years automotive experience and strong electrical/diagnostic skills.
Domino’s Delivery – Multiple Store Openings (Part-time)
These roles are very similar; pick the store and schedule that fits you best.
Pizza Delivery Driver Part-time – (09750)
Pizza Delivery Driver Part-time – (02310)
Employer: Domino’s / Flyin Brian Pizza, LLC
Location: Greater Columbus, OH
Type: Part-time
Estimated Pay: Around $18/hour (wage + mileage + tips, average)
Locally owned franchise known for top performance and world records, offering flexible shifts, nightly tips/mileage, and a clear path to management or franchise ownership. Must be 18+, 1 year safe driving, with a reliable insured vehicle.
Domino’s Delivery – Multiple Store Openings (Full-time)
Same core job, but full-time hours and more key shifts.
Pizza Delivery Driver Full-time – (02691)
Pizza Delivery Driver Full-time – (02310)
Pizza Delivery Driver Full-time – (02313)
Pizza Delivery Driver Full-time – (09772)
Pizza Delivery Driver Full-time – (09750)
Employer: Domino’s / Flyin Brian Pizza, LLC
Location: Greater Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Estimated Pay: Around $18/hour (wage + mileage + tips, average)
Full-time drivers help cover day and late-night shifts, with flexible scheduling, nightly cash flow, and strong promotion potential. Same basic requirements: 18+, clean background, 1 year safe driving, reliable insured car.
Truck Driver Class A CDL OTR
Employer: G&I Logistics INC
Location: Based in Columbus, OH (OTR)
Type: Full-time, 1099
Pay: About $2,000–$2,300/week, $0.70–$0.75/mile, ~3,000+ miles/week
OTR dry van with dedicated, repeat routes, modern 2022–2026 Volvos, and pet/rider policy. Best for drivers with 2+ years experience who can stay out at least 2 weeks at a time and are okay with independent contractor (1099) status.
CDL-A Truck Driver (Entry-Level & Experienced)
Employer: Smart Logistics Group
Location: Columbus, OH (regional)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $0.55–$0.85/mile, home weekly
Regional CDL-A job with weekly home time, brand-new tractors, and full benefits after 30 days. Open to recent CDL-A grads and experienced drivers who want steady miles without full OTR.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple similar openings and can tweak routes or schedules.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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