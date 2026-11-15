Columbus is busy and growing, which means lots of movement—freight, parts, people, and pizza. Here are several solid transportation openings, from CDL pros to part-time delivery.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate CDL A or B on local and regional routes, with a strong focus on safety, inspections, and DOT/FMCSA compliance. Good fit if you like steady runs, detailed logs, and working with repeat customers.

Employer: AviHire (for NetJets)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead maintenance control for a private jet fleet, guiding Maintenance Controllers and working with OEMs and FAA rules. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision at no cost options, 401(k) match, PTO, leave) and is ideal for an A&P-certified pro with 6–8 years aircraft maintenance experience.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive automatic dry van hauling auto parts and general freight on local/regional routes. Great if you have CDL A, 1+ year recent experience, and want to be home more often.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Location: Columbus, OH (Ohio regional)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,100–$1,400/week, $0.62/mile + $40/load under 100 miles

Run a dedicated intermodal account, home daily, 100% no-touch freight, about 2,000 miles/week. Benefits (medical, dental, 401(k), PTO) kick in after 30 days; need 6+ months Class A experience and clean record.

Employer: K&B Transportation

Location: Columbus, OH (Midwest lanes)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $1,890/week salary, $270/day

Dedicated OTR with salary pay, so you’re paid well regardless of miles, plus bonuses and benefits. Best for drivers with Class A and 1+ year OTR who want predictable pay and mostly Midwest routes.

Employer: Alvis, Inc.

Location: 2100 Stella Court, Columbus, OH 43215

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Drive and support clients for a reentry and reintegration nonprofit, helping them get to services and appointments. Good match if you have 1+ year experience, a high school diploma, and want mission-driven work.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Columbus, OH (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team focus)

Pay: $275,000–$325,000+/year, $5,000/week minimum average per week worked

Haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours with lower annual miles and very high pay. All miles paid, fuel price guarantee, insurance and tolls covered, plus $5,000 referral bonus; passport required.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time (typically 4–6pm start)

Estimated Pay: Around $18/hour (wage + mileage + tips, average)

Deliver pizzas during the busiest hours, with flexible scheduling and tips + mileage paid nightly. Great side gig if you’re 18+ with 1 year safe driving, a reliable car, and want quick cash.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Location: Columbus, OH (postal 43137)

Type: Full-time, Regional/OTR Solo

Pay: About $1,950/week average + quarterly $250 safety bonus, $3,000 sign-on bonus

Drive sleeper tractors hauling dry van and Conestoga freight (garage doors) from ND to TX, east states, and Canada, home every other week. Benefits start after 30 days, PTO from day 1, plus companion/pet policy.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

No CDL needed—drive company vehicles delivering auto parts to stores and commercial customers, and help in-store between runs. Good for someone 21+ with a valid license, some auto parts knowledge, and flexible hours.

Employer: ATE – Automotive Technology Experts

Location: Columbus, OH (mobile/field)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $23.80–$42.50/hour

Mobile role doing mechanical repair, diagnostics, programming, and ADAS calibrations at shops and partner sites. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, holidays, and suits techs with 4+ years automotive experience and strong electrical/diagnostic skills.

Domino’s Delivery – Multiple Store Openings (Part-time)

These roles are very similar; pick the store and schedule that fits you best.

Employer: Domino’s / Flyin Brian Pizza, LLC

Location: Greater Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time

Estimated Pay: Around $18/hour (wage + mileage + tips, average)

Locally owned franchise known for top performance and world records, offering flexible shifts, nightly tips/mileage, and a clear path to management or franchise ownership. Must be 18+, 1 year safe driving, with a reliable insured vehicle.

Domino’s Delivery – Multiple Store Openings (Full-time)

Same core job, but full-time hours and more key shifts.

Employer: Domino’s / Flyin Brian Pizza, LLC

Location: Greater Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Estimated Pay: Around $18/hour (wage + mileage + tips, average)

Full-time drivers help cover day and late-night shifts, with flexible scheduling, nightly cash flow, and strong promotion potential. Same basic requirements: 18+, clean background, 1 year safe driving, reliable insured car.

Employer: G&I Logistics INC

Location: Based in Columbus, OH (OTR)

Type: Full-time, 1099

Pay: About $2,000–$2,300/week, $0.70–$0.75/mile, ~3,000+ miles/week

OTR dry van with dedicated, repeat routes, modern 2022–2026 Volvos, and pet/rider policy. Best for drivers with 2+ years experience who can stay out at least 2 weeks at a time and are okay with independent contractor (1099) status.

Employer: Smart Logistics Group

Location: Columbus, OH (regional)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $0.55–$0.85/mile, home weekly

Regional CDL-A job with weekly home time, brand-new tractors, and full benefits after 30 days. Open to recent CDL-A grads and experienced drivers who want steady miles without full OTR.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple similar openings and can tweak routes or schedules.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.