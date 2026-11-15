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Columbus
🎓 Columbus Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Training Roles
5 days ago
Columbus has a busy education scene right now—from K-12 classrooms to virtual learning and professional development. Here are several roles where you can teach, coach, or design learning in different ways.
Intervention Specialist – North Columbus Preparatory Academy
- Employer: ACCEL Schools
- Location: Columbus, OH (North Columbus Preparatory Academy)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $42,500–$55,000
Work with K–8 students on IEPs in a hands-on, inclusive setting that blends academics and social-emotional learning. You’ll run assessments, write IEPs, and partner closely with families and teachers.
5th Grade Teacher – Columbus Arts & Technology Academy
- Employer: ACCEL Schools
- Location: Columbus, OH (Columbus Arts & Technology Academy)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $41,500–$51,000
Teach 5th graders in a college-prep, arts-and-tech focused charter school on the East side. Good fit if you want to bring lessons to life and help close learning gaps with strong curriculum support.
1:1 Instructional Aide – Columbus Bilingual Central
- Employer: ACCEL Schools
- Location: Columbus, OH (Columbus Bilingual Central)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $16.00/hour
Support a classroom in a new K–5 bilingual school opening Fall 2025, focused on Latino heritage and strong behavior systems. Great entry role if you have some college or a paraprofessional exam and want school experience.
Lead Teacher – La Petite Academy of Columbus
- Employer: La Petite Academy
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.56–$17.20/hour
Lead a preschool classroom with weekday hours only—no nights or weekends. Comes with at least 50% childcare discount, health benefits, 401(k) match, and lots of training and tuition support.
CAT Technical Trainer (Equipment Training Instructor)
- Employer: Ohio Cat
- Location: Columbus, OH (travel to other Ohio CAT sites)
- Type: Full-time
Train techs on Caterpillar machines in both classroom and shop settings—ideal if you have 3+ years in construction or power equipment and like teaching adults. Includes health insurance options, 401(k) with match, and education scholarships for family.
Lead, Content Developer (K–12) – Director of Learning Design
- Employer: Pearson Virtual Schools
- Location: Columbus, OH (virtual learning org)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000–$170,000 + annual incentive
Senior role leading K–12 online curriculum and shifting teams to AI-assisted learning design. You’ll own standards for AI-generated content, manage leaders, and partner with product and compliance. Applications accepted through Nov 20, 2026.
Advanced Associate, Professional Services (Part-Time Learning Facilitator)
- Employer: Pearson
- Location: Columbus, OH (extensive travel, especially Aug–Oct)
- Type: Part-time / Per-diem
Deliver professional development on MTSS and assessment tools to school leaders and teachers, mostly via web-based and onsite training. Best for someone with a master’s in education-related field or equivalent experience and strong data skills. Applications accepted through Sept 30, 2026.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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