Columbus has a busy education scene right now—from K-12 classrooms to virtual learning and professional development. Here are several roles where you can teach, coach, or design learning in different ways.

Employer: ACCEL Schools

ACCEL Schools Location: Columbus, OH (North Columbus Preparatory Academy)

(North Columbus Preparatory Academy) Type: Full-time

Salary: $42,500–$55,000

Work with K–8 students on IEPs in a hands-on, inclusive setting that blends academics and social-emotional learning. You’ll run assessments, write IEPs, and partner closely with families and teachers.

Employer: ACCEL Schools

ACCEL Schools Location: Columbus, OH (Columbus Arts & Technology Academy)

(Columbus Arts & Technology Academy) Type: Full-time

Salary: $41,500–$51,000

Teach 5th graders in a college-prep, arts-and-tech focused charter school on the East side. Good fit if you want to bring lessons to life and help close learning gaps with strong curriculum support.

Employer: ACCEL Schools

ACCEL Schools Location: Columbus, OH (Columbus Bilingual Central)

(Columbus Bilingual Central) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Support a classroom in a new K–5 bilingual school opening Fall 2025, focused on Latino heritage and strong behavior systems. Great entry role if you have some college or a paraprofessional exam and want school experience.

Employer: La Petite Academy

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.56–$17.20/hour

Lead a preschool classroom with weekday hours only—no nights or weekends. Comes with at least 50% childcare discount, health benefits, 401(k) match, and lots of training and tuition support.

Employer: Ohio Cat

Location: Columbus, OH (travel to other Ohio CAT sites)

(travel to other Ohio CAT sites) Type: Full-time

Train techs on Caterpillar machines in both classroom and shop settings—ideal if you have 3+ years in construction or power equipment and like teaching adults. Includes health insurance options, 401(k) with match, and education scholarships for family.

Employer: Pearson Virtual Schools

Location: Columbus, OH (virtual learning org)

(virtual learning org) Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$170,000 + annual incentive

Senior role leading K–12 online curriculum and shifting teams to AI-assisted learning design. You’ll own standards for AI-generated content, manage leaders, and partner with product and compliance. Applications accepted through Nov 20, 2026.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Columbus, OH (extensive travel, especially Aug–Oct)

(extensive travel, especially Aug–Oct) Type: Part-time / Per-diem

Deliver professional development on MTSS and assessment tools to school leaders and teachers, mostly via web-based and onsite training. Best for someone with a master’s in education-related field or equivalent experience and strong data skills. Applications accepted through Sept 30, 2026.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.