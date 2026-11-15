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💰 Columbus Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple Openings
Columbus is busy hiring in accounting and finance right now, from interns to managers. Here are several solid roles with clear growth paths and strong pay info where listed.
Senior Tax Manager
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes bonus potential)
Lead complex tax compliance and planning for corporate and pass-through clients while mentoring a tax team. Good fit if you have 7+ years tax experience and want client-facing work plus practice growth responsibilities.
Audit Manager
- Employer: CyberCoders (Top 100 Accounting & Advisory Firm)
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, with comprehensive benefits (not listed)
Run audit, review, and compilation engagements from planning to wrap-up and be the main contact for clients. Ideal for someone with 5+ years public audit and a CPA (or close) who likes leading teams and building client relationships.
(Note: Multiple links exist for this same Audit Manager role; this is the unique position.)
Accounts Receivable
- Employer: Central Ohio Urology Group / U.S. Urology Partners
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work the medical billing and AR side: submit claims, handle denials and appeals, and manage AR for assigned providers/insurers. You’ll want 2+ years medical billing, plus comfort with ICD-10, HCPCS, EMR/EHR, and Excel.
Finance Intern
- Employer: Corevanta Labs
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Internship (Summer 2027)
- Pay: $16.85–$33.75/hour
Hands-on finance internship for students planning at least 3 accounting classes (incl. cost accounting) and holding a 3.0+ GPA. Great if you’re active on campus and want real-world experience using Excel, PowerPoint, and Power BI.
Finance Manager – Cash Flow
- Employer: McKesson / CoverMyMeds
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Base Pay Range: $97,900 – $163,100 (plus potential bonus)
Own free cash flow, working capital, and balance sheet forecasting for a Fortune 10 healthcare company. Best for someone with 5+ years FP&A/Corporate Finance/Treasury, strong modeling skills, and interest in automation and AI in finance.
Sr. Financial Analyst, Consolidations FP&A
- Employer: McKesson / CoverMyMeds
- Location: Columbus, OH (highly preferred)
- Type: Full-time
- Base Pay Range: $97,900 – $163,100 (plus potential bonus)
Lead consolidated forecasting and executive reporting, turning numbers into clear stories for finance leadership. Great if you have 5+ years in FP&A/Accounting, love building decks for senior leaders, and enjoy process improvement and automation.
Senior Financial Analyst (PN 20035283)
- Employer: State of Ohio – Dept. of Developmental Disabilities
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Permanent, Full-time (Classified, Union: OCSEA)
- Pay: $31.74/hour
Public-sector role leading billing, AR/AP, reconciliations, and reporting across state systems like OAKS and Ohio Buys. Good match if you have solid accounting/finance experience and want strong state benefits and stability.
SAP Finance Consultant – Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $99,000 – $232,000 (plus annual discretionary bonus)
Lead SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams, guide teams, and drive finance transformation for enterprise clients. Best for someone with 5+ years experience, strong SAP finance project work, and an interest in client-facing consulting.
WC Actuarial Assistant 1 (PN 20067644)
- Employer: State of Ohio – Bureau of Workers’ Compensation
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Permanent, Full-time (Classified, Union: OCSEA)
- Pay Range: $31.47 – $46.08/hour (step-based)
Entry-level actuarial/analytics role preparing data, estimating unpaid liabilities, and supporting rate studies. You’ll need 1 actuarial exam (CAS or SOA) plus either actuarial/insurance analytics experience or a quantitative degree.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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