Columbus is busy hiring in accounting and finance right now, from interns to managers. Here are several solid roles with clear growth paths and strong pay info where listed.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus potential)

Lead complex tax compliance and planning for corporate and pass-through clients while mentoring a tax team. Good fit if you have 7+ years tax experience and want client-facing work plus practice growth responsibilities.

Employer: CyberCoders (Top 100 Accounting & Advisory Firm)

CyberCoders (Top 100 Accounting & Advisory Firm) Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, with comprehensive benefits (not listed)

Run audit, review, and compilation engagements from planning to wrap-up and be the main contact for clients. Ideal for someone with 5+ years public audit and a CPA (or close) who likes leading teams and building client relationships.

(Note: Multiple links exist for this same Audit Manager role; this is the unique position.)

Employer: Central Ohio Urology Group / U.S. Urology Partners

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the medical billing and AR side: submit claims, handle denials and appeals, and manage AR for assigned providers/insurers. You’ll want 2+ years medical billing, plus comfort with ICD-10, HCPCS, EMR/EHR, and Excel.

Employer: Corevanta Labs

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Internship (Summer 2027)

Pay: $16.85–$33.75/hour

Hands-on finance internship for students planning at least 3 accounting classes (incl. cost accounting) and holding a 3.0+ GPA. Great if you’re active on campus and want real-world experience using Excel, PowerPoint, and Power BI.

Employer: McKesson / CoverMyMeds

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $97,900 – $163,100 (plus potential bonus)

Own free cash flow, working capital, and balance sheet forecasting for a Fortune 10 healthcare company. Best for someone with 5+ years FP&A/Corporate Finance/Treasury, strong modeling skills, and interest in automation and AI in finance.

Employer: McKesson / CoverMyMeds

Location: Columbus, OH (highly preferred)

Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $97,900 – $163,100 (plus potential bonus)

Lead consolidated forecasting and executive reporting, turning numbers into clear stories for finance leadership. Great if you have 5+ years in FP&A/Accounting, love building decks for senior leaders, and enjoy process improvement and automation.

Employer: State of Ohio – Dept. of Developmental Disabilities

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Permanent, Full-time (Classified, Union: OCSEA)

Pay: $31.74/hour

Public-sector role leading billing, AR/AP, reconciliations, and reporting across state systems like OAKS and Ohio Buys. Good match if you have solid accounting/finance experience and want strong state benefits and stability.

Employer: PwC

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $99,000 – $232,000 (plus annual discretionary bonus)

Lead SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams, guide teams, and drive finance transformation for enterprise clients. Best for someone with 5+ years experience, strong SAP finance project work, and an interest in client-facing consulting.

Employer: State of Ohio – Bureau of Workers’ Compensation

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Permanent, Full-time (Classified, Union: OCSEA)

Pay Range: $31.47 – $46.08/hour (step-based)

Entry-level actuarial/analytics role preparing data, estimating unpaid liabilities, and supporting rate studies. You’ll need 1 actuarial exam (CAS or SOA) plus either actuarial/insurance analytics experience or a quantitative degree.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.