Columbus is buzzing with engineering work right now, from data centers to power systems to building design. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Larson Design Group

Larson Design Group Location: Columbus, OH (flexible work environment)

(flexible work environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports complex architectural projects, from design computations and construction documents to field inspections and code compliance. Great fit if you’re on the path to licensure and want mentorship, paid training for exams, and a 100% employee‑owned firm.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary (Columbus): $116,800 – $160,000/year + RSUs & benefits

Design and standardize Electrical Power Monitoring Systems for AWS data centers worldwide. Ideal if you have strong EPMS, Modbus, and data center experience and want to work on global, high‑impact infrastructure with travel and cross‑team collaboration.

Employer: Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Create 2D/3D CAD models and drawings for industrial floor scales, support engineering changes, and work closely with manufacturing. Good match if you’re strong in mechanical drafting (Creo preferred) and want day‑one benefits and global company stability.

Employer: USA TrackBusway® / busSTRUT

Location: Columbus, OH 43228 (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $250,000/year + PTO & retirement plan

Lead engineering for a growing, family‑owned power distribution manufacturer competing with big industry players. Perfect for a seasoned electrical engineer who wants hands‑on product ownership, team leadership, and direct influence on high‑amperage busway product roadmaps.

Employer: Siemens

Location: Based in Columbus, OH but travels 100% to South Point, OH

Based in but Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,247 – $116,995/year

Provide startup, commissioning, maintenance, and troubleshooting for medium and low‑voltage systems (switchgear, breakers, transformers, relays, etc.). Great for field‑oriented pros with 5+ years of power systems testing who like hands‑on work, travel, and customer interaction.

Employer: Tetra Tech

Location: Columbus, OH (remote and/or hybrid‑friendly across the US)

(remote and/or hybrid‑friendly across the US) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $160,000/year

Work on structural design for buildings using steel, concrete, and masonry, with Revit and tools like RISA‑3D. Good fit if you have 4+ years’ experience, an EIT, and want flexible work plus exposure to federal and high‑performance building projects.

Employer: Sunbelt Solomon – Power Solutions Group

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own quotes and cost estimates for electrical testing, engineering, and maintenance projects, including medium‑ and high‑voltage work. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of electrical estimating experience, know NETA/NFPA/IEEE standards, and enjoy blending technical detail with pricing strategy.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers are growing and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.