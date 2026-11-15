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Columbus
🏗️ Columbus, OH Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Columbus is buzzing with engineering work right now, from data centers to power systems to building design. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to make a move.
Sr. Architectural Associate
- Employer: Larson Design Group
- Location: Columbus, OH (flexible work environment)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports complex architectural projects, from design computations and construction documents to field inspections and code compliance. Great fit if you’re on the path to licensure and want mentorship, paid training for exams, and a 100% employee‑owned firm.
Controls Design Engineer (EPMS), CDE
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Columbus): $116,800 – $160,000/year + RSUs & benefits
Design and standardize Electrical Power Monitoring Systems for AWS data centers worldwide. Ideal if you have strong EPMS, Modbus, and data center experience and want to work on global, high‑impact infrastructure with travel and cross‑team collaboration.
Designer/Drafter
- Employer: Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Create 2D/3D CAD models and drawings for industrial floor scales, support engineering changes, and work closely with manufacturing. Good match if you’re strong in mechanical drafting (Creo preferred) and want day‑one benefits and global company stability.
Director of Engineering — Electrical Power Distribution
- Employer: USA TrackBusway® / busSTRUT
- Location: Columbus, OH 43228 (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $250,000/year + PTO & retirement plan
Lead engineering for a growing, family‑owned power distribution manufacturer competing with big industry players. Perfect for a seasoned electrical engineer who wants hands‑on product ownership, team leadership, and direct influence on high‑amperage busway product roadmaps.
Senior Electrical Services Specialist
- Employer: Siemens
- Location: Based in Columbus, OH but travels 100% to South Point, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $68,247 – $116,995/year
Provide startup, commissioning, maintenance, and troubleshooting for medium and low‑voltage systems (switchgear, breakers, transformers, relays, etc.). Great for field‑oriented pros with 5+ years of power systems testing who like hands‑on work, travel, and customer interaction.
Mid-Level Structural Engineer
- Employer: Tetra Tech
- Location: Columbus, OH (remote and/or hybrid‑friendly across the US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $160,000/year
Work on structural design for buildings using steel, concrete, and masonry, with Revit and tools like RISA‑3D. Good fit if you have 4+ years’ experience, an EIT, and want flexible work plus exposure to federal and high‑performance building projects.
Estimator – Electrical Testing & Engineering
- Employer: Sunbelt Solomon – Power Solutions Group
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own quotes and cost estimates for electrical testing, engineering, and maintenance projects, including medium‑ and high‑voltage work. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of electrical estimating experience, know NETA/NFPA/IEEE standards, and enjoy blending technical detail with pricing strategy.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers are growing and often have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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