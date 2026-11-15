Columbus manufacturing is busy right now—especially in warehouses, maintenance, and technical roles. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this week has some solid options.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about general warehouse labor—unloading trucks, picking and packing orders, and keeping the space clean and safe. Good fit if you like a fast-paced, team setting and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle merchandise from receiving through shipping, using basic equipment and helping with store and online orders. Great if you’re detail-focused and want steady warehouse work with clear processes.

Employer: The Wasserstrom Company

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $20.05/hour

Run a cherry picker/order picker in a clean, safety-focused distribution center for a long-time, family-owned company. Monday–Friday shifts, PTO from day one, and medical/dental benefits make this a strong pick if you already have 1–2 years cherry picker experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Columbus, OH (Consulting/Travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $141,200 – $278,300

Lead manufacturing operations architecture projects for refining and chemicals clients—mapping processes, designing MES/SCADA/LIMS/PLM solutions, and working across IT/OT. A fit for senior professionals (10+ years) in refining/chemicals systems who are open to ~50% travel; recruiting runs through 12/21/2026.

Employer: Wabash

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on work building and repairing truck bodies and trailers—electrical, hydraulic, mechanical, and some welding. Comes with strong benefits, 401(k), tuition help, and paid volunteer time, ideal if you have advanced mechanical/12v skills and like working with tools and equipment.

Employer: Mauser Packaging Solutions

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Industrial maintenance role focused on PLCs, drives, motors, and automation to keep production lines running. Good match for techs with 4–6 years experience who enjoy troubleshooting, reading schematics, and working on both electrical and mechanical systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.