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Columbus
👔 Columbus, OH Exec & Management Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Columbus is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from construction execs to product leaders and higher ed chiefs of staff. If you’re ready to step up, these openings span $80K–$390K+ with strong growth paths.
Construction Project Executive – MEP (On-site)
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Columbus or Cleveland, OH (on-site, up to 40% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $170K–$210K + ~30% bonus
Lead large mechanical/MEP projects end-to-end, own P&L, and grow business in data center–style work. Great fit if you have 10+ years in MEP/HVAC, prefab experience, and want executive-level responsibility plus strong benefits.
Senior Project Manager – MEP/HVAC
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Ohio-based projects with travel
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130K–$165K + 25% bonus
Run complex mechanical/HVAC and data center projects from pre-bid through closeout. You’ll own schedules, budgets, vendors, and safety—ideal if you’ve got 5+ years in mechanical construction PM and want a clear path toward executive roles.
Electrical Project Manager
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (bonus + relocation available)
Oversee multiple electrical contracts at once while keeping margins strong and clients happy. Perfect for someone with 5+ years in commercial/industrial electrical work who likes both field leadership and business development.
Project Executive – Industrial & Mission Critical
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own one mega project (>$500M) or a portfolio of complex industrial/mission-critical jobs. You’ll drive financials, schedule, risk, and client relationships while mentoring PMs and field teams.
Chief of Staff – College of Engineering (2-Year Term)
- Employer: The Ohio State University
- Location: Columbus, OH (campus-based, some hybrid)
- Type: Term (2-year, 40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $160K–$190K
Serve as strategic right hand to the Interim Dean during a key transition period. You’ll coordinate college-wide initiatives, align budgets with strategy, and sit on the dean’s executive committee—great for seasoned higher-ed or public-sector leaders.
Consultant, Event Experience & Execution
- Employer: Nationwide
- Location: Columbus, OH (hybrid, ~2 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $87K–$131K expected start (range up to $162K)
Lead high-impact meetings, incentives, and events from strategy through on-site execution. Ideal if you have 8+ years in events, strong CVENT/CMP credentials, and want to own big, visible programs.
Director / Vice President – Client Delivery (IT Programs)
- Employer: Orion Innovation
- Location: Columbus, OH (onsite at client, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run large, multi-workstream tech portfolios (cloud, AI modernization, DevOps) for enterprise clients. You’ll own delivery, financials, and global teams—best for leaders with 12+ years in tech program delivery and strong cloud background.
State & Local Government Senior Consultant – Columbus, OH
- Employer: Guidehouse
- Location: Greater Columbus, OH (travel up to 25%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $89K–$148K
Advise State of Ohio agencies on strategy, operations, and large program implementations. Good match if you have 3+ years in consulting or public-sector work and enjoy data-driven problem solving.
Service Strategy Senior Manager – Telecom, Media & Entertainment
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Columbus, OH (travel ~50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $198,700–$391,500
Lead AI-enabled service transformations for major TME clients across contact centers, field service, and digital self-service. This is a senior consulting role for someone with 10+ years in service strategy and deep TME experience.
Project / Construction Management Internship – Summer 2027
- Employer: Cupertino Electric, Inc.
- Location: Columbus, OH + other markets
- Type: Internship (10–12 weeks)
- Pay: $23.77–$35.23/hour
Hands-on intro to project and construction management across commercial, data center, and energy projects. Great for students in Construction Management, Engineering, or Business who want real project exposure.
Senior Project Manager, Enterprise Client – Workplace Fit-Out
- Employer: Colliers
- Location: Remote (serving various locations; on-site client work)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $121,658–$170,000 + bonus
Lead office and industrial fit-out projects as the client’s on-site expert, with heavy focus on MEP, AV, IT, and FF&E. Ideal for someone with 12+ years in PM/architecture/construction and strong tenant-improvement experience.
Product Manager – Lending Servicing Platform Modernization (VP)
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time (VP level)
- Salary: Not listed
Own the multi-year modernization of Chase’s Business Banking servicing platform. You’ll define target architecture, lead migrations off legacy systems, and align senior stakeholders across tech, ops, and risk.
Construction Superintendent – Commercial
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run day-to-day field operations on complex commercial jobs, from safety and scheduling to subcontractor coordination. Good for seasoned superintendents who like being the on-site decision maker.
Product Manager – SMB Relationship Benefits
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Shape new benefits and experiences for small business banking clients. You’ll own product vision, roadmap, and metrics—great if you have 5+ years in product and love data-driven decisions.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings you can pivot to.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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