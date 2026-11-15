Columbus is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from construction execs to product leaders and higher ed chiefs of staff. If you’re ready to step up, these openings span $80K–$390K+ with strong growth paths.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Columbus or Cleveland, OH (on-site, up to 40% travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $170K–$210K + ~30% bonus

Lead large mechanical/MEP projects end-to-end, own P&L, and grow business in data center–style work. Great fit if you have 10+ years in MEP/HVAC, prefab experience, and want executive-level responsibility plus strong benefits.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Ohio-based projects with travel

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130K–$165K + 25% bonus

Run complex mechanical/HVAC and data center projects from pre-bid through closeout. You’ll own schedules, budgets, vendors, and safety—ideal if you’ve got 5+ years in mechanical construction PM and want a clear path toward executive roles.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (bonus + relocation available)

Oversee multiple electrical contracts at once while keeping margins strong and clients happy. Perfect for someone with 5+ years in commercial/industrial electrical work who likes both field leadership and business development.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own one mega project (>$500M) or a portfolio of complex industrial/mission-critical jobs. You’ll drive financials, schedule, risk, and client relationships while mentoring PMs and field teams.

Employer: The Ohio State University

Location: Columbus, OH (campus-based, some hybrid)

Type: Term (2-year, 40 hrs/week)

Term (2-year, 40 hrs/week) Salary: $160K–$190K

Serve as strategic right hand to the Interim Dean during a key transition period. You’ll coordinate college-wide initiatives, align budgets with strategy, and sit on the dean’s executive committee—great for seasoned higher-ed or public-sector leaders.

Employer: Nationwide

Location: Columbus, OH (hybrid, ~2 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $87K–$131K expected start (range up to $162K)

Lead high-impact meetings, incentives, and events from strategy through on-site execution. Ideal if you have 8+ years in events, strong CVENT/CMP credentials, and want to own big, visible programs.

Employer: Orion Innovation

Location: Columbus, OH (onsite at client, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run large, multi-workstream tech portfolios (cloud, AI modernization, DevOps) for enterprise clients. You’ll own delivery, financials, and global teams—best for leaders with 12+ years in tech program delivery and strong cloud background.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: Greater Columbus, OH (travel up to 25%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $89K–$148K

Advise State of Ohio agencies on strategy, operations, and large program implementations. Good match if you have 3+ years in consulting or public-sector work and enjoy data-driven problem solving.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Columbus, OH (travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $198,700–$391,500

Lead AI-enabled service transformations for major TME clients across contact centers, field service, and digital self-service. This is a senior consulting role for someone with 10+ years in service strategy and deep TME experience.

Employer: Cupertino Electric, Inc.

Location: Columbus, OH + other markets

Type: Internship (10–12 weeks)

Internship (10–12 weeks) Pay: $23.77–$35.23/hour

Hands-on intro to project and construction management across commercial, data center, and energy projects. Great for students in Construction Management, Engineering, or Business who want real project exposure.

Employer: Colliers

Location: Remote (serving various locations; on-site client work)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $121,658–$170,000 + bonus

Lead office and industrial fit-out projects as the client’s on-site expert, with heavy focus on MEP, AV, IT, and FF&E. Ideal for someone with 12+ years in PM/architecture/construction and strong tenant-improvement experience.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time (VP level)

Full-time (VP level) Salary: Not listed

Own the multi-year modernization of Chase’s Business Banking servicing platform. You’ll define target architecture, lead migrations off legacy systems, and align senior stakeholders across tech, ops, and risk.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day field operations on complex commercial jobs, from safety and scheduling to subcontractor coordination. Good for seasoned superintendents who like being the on-site decision maker.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Shape new benefits and experiences for small business banking clients. You’ll own product vision, roadmap, and metrics—great if you have 5+ years in product and love data-driven decisions.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings you can pivot to.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.