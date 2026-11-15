Columbus is busy growing, and that means steady demand for people who can plan, build, and manage properties. Here are a few solid Planning & Development roles hiring now.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage one or more commercial properties for clients, handling leases, budgets, vendors, inspections, and tenant relationships. Good fit if you have 3+ years in commercial property management, strong finance skills, and want a leadership role with a major real estate firm.

Employer: Habitat for Humanity–MidOhio

Location: Columbus, OH (on-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time, salaried, exempt

Salary: $80,000 – $92,500 per year

Lead preconstruction and land development for affordable housing projects, from site selection and zoning to bidding, budgeting, and grant compliance. Great for someone with construction, real estate, or urban planning experience who wants to use their skills to support affordable homeownership in Central Ohio.

Employer: Asset Living

Asset Living Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23 – $24 per hour

Oversee leasing and marketing for a residential property, lead the leasing team, and drive occupancy and resident retention. Ideal if you have housing or leasing experience, like sales and resident-facing work, and want a clear path into property management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.