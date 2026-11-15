Columbus trades are busy right now – solid demand for people who can build, fix, and weld. If you like hands-on work and steady projects, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: TeamCraft Roofing Inc.

TeamCraft Roofing Inc. Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $24–$35/hour (based on experience)

Lead local commercial and industrial roof repairs and re-roofs, so you’re working close to home. Family-owned company since 1996 with 28+ locations, strong safety focus, and room to move up, plus medical and dental for full-time staff.

Employer: Viking Group, Inc.

Viking Group, Inc. Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Full-time, 2nd shift Pay: Not listed

Weld pipe assemblies in a fast-paced fabrication shop using automated and manual welding equipment. Good fit if you have MIG or production welding experience and like steady, repeatable work with clear quality and safety standards.

Employer: YeeHaw Restorations

YeeHaw Restorations Location: Based in Columbus, OH – work is traveling nationwide

Based in – work is Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22–$32/hour (based on experience)

Hands-on carpentry role assembling modular offices and steel mezzanines all over the U.S. Great for experienced carpenters who like travel, overtime, and working with lifts and power tools; includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: MB Home Pros

MB Home Pros Location: Columbus, OH & Central Ohio

Columbus, OH & Central Ohio Type: Independent Contractor (1099)

Pay: $35–$55/hour, paid per completed job

Side-gig friendly work installing TV mounts and doing clean, pro home setups. You pick which jobs to accept, set your service area, and use your own tools—nice option if you already do handyman or AV work and want flexible extra income.

Employer: 911 Appliance Experts

911 Appliance Experts Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Type: Contract

Contract Pay: $500–$1,500 per week

Entry path into locksmith work for technical, on-call folks with a car and valid license. You’ll be local to Columbus, set your availability, and can start quickly while learning a specialized trade.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and trades skills travel well.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.