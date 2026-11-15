Columbus is busy right now with logistics and operations work, from warehouse floors to high‑level strategy. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping products moving and organized.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Physical, fast‑paced role unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and keeping the store safe and organized. Good fit if you want flexible hours, hands‑on work, and access to health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Superior Beverage Group

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Salary: Not listed

Leads all warehouse, transportation, and logistics operations for the Columbus site. Ideal if you’re an experienced leader with Lean/Six Sigma and WMS (Blue Yonder) background who wants to shape strategy, build teams, and drive KPI‑based performance.

Employer: UNICON International Inc.

Location: Columbus, OH (Onsite)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Mid‑level role making sure materials arrive on time by tracking orders, working with suppliers and carriers, and fixing shipping issues. Great if you know ERP/MRP, shipping docs (BOL, ASN, INCOTERMS) and like problem‑solving and keeping projects on schedule.

Employer: Yona Solutions

Location: Columbus, OH, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office‑based purchasing role reviewing and approving food orders across multiple facilities. Good match if you know food service operations and budgets, enjoy data and vendor work, and want real decision‑making power over what gets ordered.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you’re in the process.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.