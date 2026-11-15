Columbus’ tech scene is busy right now – from AI and data to core banking and field support, there’s something for almost every IT background. Here are several solid roles hiring in and around Columbus, OH.

Employer: Slalom

Location: Columbus, OH (commutable, not 100% remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,000–$196,000 base (level-dependent) + bonus

Hands-on role building LLM apps, RAG, agents, and production AI systems on AWS/Azure/GCP and platforms like Databricks or Snowflake. Great fit if you have 3+ years in Python, ML, and cloud and want client-facing work with modern AI stacks.

Employer: PSI (Proteam Solutions)

Location: Columbus, OH (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry–mid level role (1–3 years experience) doing desktop/laptop repair, installs, and ticket support. Good for someone who likes hands-on hardware work, driving between sites, and supporting schools and the local education community.

Employer: Scientific Games

Location: Columbus-based field role

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Service and repair lottery retail equipment (terminals, comms gear, vending machines) at client sites. Mix of driving, hardware troubleshooting, and customer training; requires clean driving record and ability to lift up to 50 lbs and work some evenings/weekends.

Employer: Scientific Games

Location: Columbus-based field role (Coshocton area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the Zanesville role but focused on the Coshocton region. Good if you like being on the road, fixing equipment, and building long-term relationships with retail customers.

Employer: PwC

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$232,000 + bonus

Lead generative AI and data modernization workstreams using Gemini, Vertex AI, Bedrock, or Azure AI. You’ll guide prompt design, RAG, vector DBs, and LLMOps while managing teams and client delivery.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200–$229,100 + potential incentive

Senior consultant role on the AI & Data team, focused on life sciences commercial data (Veeva, Salesforce, IQVIA, claims, specialty pharma). You’ll build MDM, analytics, and AI/ML solutions for pharma clients and may travel up to 50%.

Employer: Plante Moran

Location: Columbus, OH (principally in-person, some flexibility)

Type: Full-time (exempt)

Salary: $82,500–$137,500

Build modern data pipelines on Microsoft Fabric, Azure, and Databricks with Python/PySpark and SQL, treating AI as part of the data lifecycle. Great for 2–4 year data engineers who want to work with lakehouse, CI/CD, and AI agent workloads.

Employer: Ampcus Inc

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time (W2)

Salary: Not listed

Senior Java role (5+ years) building microservices with Core Java, Spring Boot, Kafka, AWS. You’ll also use AI coding assistants and CI/CD tools to ship secure, production-grade services, likely in a large enterprise environment.

Employer: PwC

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000–$280,000 + bonus

Lead healthcare AI and GenAI solutions for health systems: RAG for clinical content, agentic workflows for care management and revenue cycle, and PHI-safe deployments on Azure, AWS, or GCP. A fit for seasoned leaders with healthcare data science/IT backgrounds.

Employer: McKesson / CoverMyMeds

Location: Columbus, OH (hybrid, local candidates preferred)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,300–$183,800 + bonus

Core IAM engineering role building SSO, OAuth2/OIDC/SAML, MFA, and federation with platforms like Okta/Auth0/Entra ID. Ideal if you have 4+ years in identity plus solid coding skills (JS/TS, Ruby, Python, or C#) and want to work on healthcare-scale auth.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own end-to-end delivery of retail network infrastructure—from build and deployment to turn-up and handoff. You’ll coordinate cross-functional teams, manage risks, and use AI tools for planning and analysis; strong network delivery and leadership experience required.

Employer: Slalom

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary (all other locations band): $160,000–$228,000 + bonus (level/location dependent)

Lead ServiceNow Enterprise Architecture / APM / TPM process design and strategy. This is a techno-functional role: run workshops, own backlogs, act as product owner/scrum master, and occasionally jump into configuration.

Employer: PwC

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000–$280,000 + bonus

Lead Oracle EPM implementations (planning, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, reporting) for finance teams. Best for folks with 7+ years Oracle finance consulting and deep experience in tools like FCCS, ePBCS, ARCS, EDMCS, EPCM, or Narrative Reporting.

Employer: PTR Global

Location: Columbus, OH (100% onsite)

Type: Contract-to-hire (W2)

Salary: Not listed

Senior Full Stack AEM/Java role (5+ years) working with Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Cloud Services to modernize marketing campaigns and content workflows. Good if you’re strong in AEM + Java and open to onsite contract-to-hire.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Columbus, OH (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$163,000

Build and lead work on Java/Spring microservices, REST APIs, Kafka, and cloud (Azure/OpenShift/PCF/Kubernetes). You’ll guide less-experienced engineers and work in Agile within the Core Banking group.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Columbus, OH (among several hubs)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$179,000

Security-focused engineering role automating Ping Directory/LDAP with Ruby, Python, Java, Perl, Ansible, CI/CD, and Kubernetes/OpenShift. Great for DevOps-minded security engineers who like infra-as-code and containerized directory services.

Employer: Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Location: Columbus, OH (3 days in office, 2 remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,000–$132,000 expected start range

Act as a Salesforce configurator/analyst, turning business needs into scalable Salesforce solutions. You’ll analyze processes, configure the platform, track KPIs, and support agile delivery; Salesforce Admin cert strongly preferred.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Columbus tech roles tend to move fast once interviews start.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.