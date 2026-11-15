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💻 Columbus, OH Tech Jobs – Multiple Roles From $80K+
Columbus’ tech scene is busy right now – from AI and data to core banking and field support, there’s something for almost every IT background. Here are several solid roles hiring in and around Columbus, OH.
AI/ML Engineer – Consultant to Principal
Employer: Slalom
Location: Columbus, OH (commutable, not 100% remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $106,000–$196,000 base (level-dependent) + bonus
Hands-on role building LLM apps, RAG, agents, and production AI systems on AWS/Azure/GCP and platforms like Databricks or Snowflake. Great fit if you have 3+ years in Python, ML, and cloud and want client-facing work with modern AI stacks.
IT Support Technician
Employer: PSI (Proteam Solutions)
Location: Columbus, OH (100% onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry–mid level role (1–3 years experience) doing desktop/laptop repair, installs, and ticket support. Good for someone who likes hands-on hardware work, driving between sites, and supporting schools and the local education community.
Field Service Technician – Zanesville–Columbus Region
Employer: Scientific Games
Location: Columbus-based field role
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Service and repair lottery retail equipment (terminals, comms gear, vending machines) at client sites. Mix of driving, hardware troubleshooting, and customer training; requires clean driving record and ability to lift up to 50 lbs and work some evenings/weekends.
Field Service Technician – Coshocton Region
Employer: Scientific Games
Location: Columbus-based field role (Coshocton area)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Very similar to the Zanesville role but focused on the Coshocton region. Good if you like being on the road, fixing equipment, and building long-term relationships with retail customers.
Gemini Tech Lead, Manager (GenAI)
Employer: PwC
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: $99,000–$232,000 + bonus
Lead generative AI and data modernization workstreams using Gemini, Vertex AI, Bedrock, or Azure AI. You’ll guide prompt design, RAG, vector DBs, and LLMOps while managing teams and client delivery.
Life Sciences Data Management, Senior (MDM/DGov)
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: $116,200–$229,100 + potential incentive
Senior consultant role on the AI & Data team, focused on life sciences commercial data (Veeva, Salesforce, IQVIA, claims, specialty pharma). You’ll build MDM, analytics, and AI/ML solutions for pharma clients and may travel up to 50%.
AI Data Engineer
Employer: Plante Moran
Location: Columbus, OH (principally in-person, some flexibility)
Type: Full-time (exempt)
Salary: $82,500–$137,500
Build modern data pipelines on Microsoft Fabric, Azure, and Databricks with Python/PySpark and SQL, treating AI as part of the data lifecycle. Great for 2–4 year data engineers who want to work with lakehouse, CI/CD, and AI agent workloads.
Software Engineer – Java J2EE (W2 Only)
Employer: Ampcus Inc
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time (W2)
Salary: Not listed
Senior Java role (5+ years) building microservices with Core Java, Spring Boot, Kafka, AWS. You’ll also use AI coding assistants and CI/CD tools to ship secure, production-grade services, likely in a large enterprise environment.
Applied AI Health Data System Engineer – Senior Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: $124,000–$280,000 + bonus
Lead healthcare AI and GenAI solutions for health systems: RAG for clinical content, agentic workflows for care management and revenue cycle, and PHI-safe deployments on Azure, AWS, or GCP. A fit for seasoned leaders with healthcare data science/IT backgrounds.
Software Engineer – Identity & Access Management
Employer: McKesson / CoverMyMeds
Location: Columbus, OH (hybrid, local candidates preferred)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,300–$183,800 + bonus
Core IAM engineering role building SSO, OAuth2/OIDC/SAML, MFA, and federation with platforms like Okta/Auth0/Entra ID. Ideal if you have 4+ years in identity plus solid coding skills (JS/TS, Ruby, Python, or C#) and want to work on healthcare-scale auth.
Lead Infrastructure Engineer
Employer: JPMorgan Chase
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own end-to-end delivery of retail network infrastructure—from build and deployment to turn-up and handoff. You’ll coordinate cross-functional teams, manage risks, and use AI tools for planning and analysis; strong network delivery and leadership experience required.
ServiceNow Enterprise Architect – Senior Principal
Employer: Slalom
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary (all other locations band): $160,000–$228,000 + bonus (level/location dependent)
Lead ServiceNow Enterprise Architecture / APM / TPM process design and strategy. This is a techno-functional role: run workshops, own backlogs, act as product owner/scrum master, and occasionally jump into configuration.
Oracle Cloud EPM Implementation – Senior Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: $124,000–$280,000 + bonus
Lead Oracle EPM implementations (planning, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, reporting) for finance teams. Best for folks with 7+ years Oracle finance consulting and deep experience in tools like FCCS, ePBCS, ARCS, EDMCS, EPCM, or Narrative Reporting.
AEM Developer (W2 Only)
Employer: PTR Global
Location: Columbus, OH (100% onsite)
Type: Contract-to-hire (W2)
Salary: Not listed
Senior Full Stack AEM/Java role (5+ years) working with Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Cloud Services to modernize marketing campaigns and content workflows. Good if you’re strong in AEM + Java and open to onsite contract-to-hire.
Senior Software Engineer – Core Banking
Employer: Wells Fargo
Location: Columbus, OH (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000–$163,000
Build and lead work on Java/Spring microservices, REST APIs, Kafka, and cloud (Azure/OpenShift/PCF/Kubernetes). You’ll guide less-experienced engineers and work in Agile within the Core Banking group.
Senior Information Security Engineer – Ping Directory
Employer: Wells Fargo
Location: Columbus, OH (among several hubs)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000–$179,000
Security-focused engineering role automating Ping Directory/LDAP with Ruby, Python, Java, Perl, Ansible, CI/CD, and Kubernetes/OpenShift. Great for DevOps-minded security engineers who like infra-as-code and containerized directory services.
Salesforce Specialist – Business Capability Team
Employer: Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
Location: Columbus, OH (3 days in office, 2 remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $88,000–$132,000 expected start range
Act as a Salesforce configurator/analyst, turning business needs into scalable Salesforce solutions. You’ll analyze processes, configure the platform, track KPIs, and support agile delivery; Salesforce Admin cert strongly preferred.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Columbus tech roles tend to move fast once interviews start.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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