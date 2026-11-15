Saint Clairsville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to senior leadership. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.

Employer: UHS (Fox Run: The Center for Children and Adolescents)

UHS (Fox Run: The Center for Children and Adolescents) Location: St. Clairsville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive with comprehensive benefits)

Lead nursing at a behavioral health hospital serving children and teens. This senior role sits on the leadership team, shapes nursing strategy, and comes with relocation support, tuition savings, strong benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Location: St. Clairsville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for an experienced LPN who wants to lead. You’ll supervise nurses and direct care staff, oversee daily clinical operations, and support person-centered care for behavioral health and brain injury rehab clients.

Employer: Shats Gastroenterology

Location: Saint Clairsville, OH

Type: Full-time or Part-time (20–40 hrs/week)

Salary: From $16.00/hour

Join a growing GI specialty clinic, helping with vitals, rooming patients, EMR documentation, and occasional support at a surgery center. Good fit if you like variety, patient contact, and a steady outpatient schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.