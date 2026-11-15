Columbus has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. If you’re thinking about adding a pup to your home, take a look at these adoptable sweethearts.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $325

Shelter: CHA Animal Shelter

Phone: (614) 891-5280

Freddy is a young black mixed-breed pup at CHA Animal Shelter. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.

👉 Meet Freddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bulldog

Bulldog Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Female Color: Merle

Merle Shelter: Buckeye Bulldog Rescue

Lola is a beautiful merle Bulldog with Buckeye Bulldog Rescue. As an adult, she may already have some manners and routines, and she’s looking for a calm, loving home to call her own.

👉 Meet Lola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: English Bulldog

English Bulldog Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Spayed/Neutered: No

Vaccines: Current

Medical Conditions: Yes – has noted medical needs

Shelter: Buckeye Bulldog Rescue

Swayzy is a white English Bulldog puppy with current vaccines and some medical conditions noted in her listing. She’ll need an adopter ready to follow vet guidance and give her the extra care she deserves.

👉 Meet Swayzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Columbus, OH)

Ace is the high-energy rough-houser of his litter. He loves playing with other dogs and would do best in a home with other animals to keep him busy. He’s also very smart and picks up training cues quickly, making him a fun pup for someone who enjoys working with an active, clever dog.

👉 Meet Ace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Columbus, OH)

Silo is described as the “cutest baby” of the litter, with a doll-like face and a sweet, cuddly personality. He’s fun to be around and shows good promise in training, so he’s a great match for someone wanting a loving companion with a bright future.

👉 Meet Silo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Columbus, OH)

Onyx is the only girl in a litter of seven and has the energy to prove it. She’s active, full of life, and loves giving kisses and soaking up attention. She’s protective of her brothers but has a kind spirit underneath her spunky side. Onyx would do best with an active family who can keep up with her and give her lots of love.

👉 Meet Onyx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)

Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White) Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Columbus, OH)

Law is the rule follower of the litter. He was the first to learn the puppy pads and sets a good example for his siblings. With his unique dirty blonde coat and striking blue eyes, he really stands out. He seems likely to take to training very well, making him a strong fit for a family ready to build good habits from day one.

👉 Meet Law and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Columbus area and one of these dogs caught your eye, please reach out to the listed shelter or owner, submit an application, or share their profiles with friends and family. Every share helps these pups get one step closer to a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.