Columbus neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to games and bags. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

Item: Pottery Barn dresser/changing table

Pottery Barn Condition: Owner says nothing wrong with it

Owner says Location: 2421 Andover Rd, South of Lane, Columbus, OH – at the curb , first come, first served

– , first come, first served Details: Solid piece that can work as a dresser and changing table. The poster will remove the listing once it’s gone, so if you need nursery or bedroom storage, head over soon.

Solid piece that can work as a dresser and changing table. The poster will remove the listing once it’s gone, so if you need nursery or bedroom storage, head over soon. Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Rolling soft cooler bag (California Innovations)

(California Innovations) Condition: Used

Color: Orange and gray

Features: Insulated, soft-sided, zip-out plastic liner , rolling design

Insulated, soft-sided, , rolling design Pickup area: Worthington Green, Columbus, OH

Pickup options: Porch pickup near Hard Road & Smoky Row Road , or meet at Northwest Library on Hard Road

Porch pickup , or meet at Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Men's XXL gray T-shirt

Design/text: “ Will You Still Need Me, Feed Me When I'm 64 ”

“ ” Condition: Only worn a few times

Pickup area: Worthington Green, Columbus, OH

Pickup options: Porch pickup or meet at Northwest Library on Hard Road

Porch pickup or meet at Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Very large Eddie Bauer duffle bag

Color/material: Green canvas

Features: Zippered main compartment, side zippered pockets , strong carry straps

Zippered main compartment, , Condition: Probably used once , originally from an Eddie Bauer warehouse sale

, originally from an Eddie Bauer warehouse sale Pickup area: Worthington Green, Columbus, OH

Pickup options: Porch pickup or meet at Northwest Library on Hard Road

Porch pickup or meet at Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Linkee trivia game

Tagline: “ Four little questions. One big link. ”

“ ” Condition: Poster believes it was never used , new condition

Poster believes it was , Details: Instructions are included in the box

Instructions are included in the box Pickup area: Worthington Green, Columbus, OH

Pickup options: Free, porch pickup or meet at Northwest Library on Hard Road

Free, porch pickup or meet at Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Red wooden cabinet with decorative doors

with decorative doors Condition: Beautiful piece with some small damage on a bottom corner (poster hopes it can be repaired)

with (poster hopes it can be repaired) Size: 36” H x 48” L x 14” W

Use: Good for storage and display

Good for Timing: Must be picked up today – NO HOLDS

Location: Blacklick Estates, Columbus, OH (exact address not listed; contact through Nextdoor)

(exact address not listed; contact through Nextdoor) Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Items: Long-sleeve glitter-knit sweater with star details Black skirt with a bow waist Red Christmas dress Candy cane sweater

Condition: Described as brand new girls clothes

Described as Location: Blendon Woods Estates, Columbus, OH (exact address via poster)

(exact address via poster) Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Columbus tend to go quickly, especially curbside pieces and same-day pickups. If something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.