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Columbus
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Columbus Today
4 days ago
Columbus neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to games and bags. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.
Pottery Barn dresser/changing table
- Item: Pottery Barn dresser/changing table
- Condition: Owner says nothing wrong with it
- Location: 2421 Andover Rd, South of Lane, Columbus, OH – at the curb, first come, first served
- Details: Solid piece that can work as a dresser and changing table. The poster will remove the listing once it’s gone, so if you need nursery or bedroom storage, head over soon.
- Source: Nextdoor
Free Rolling Soft Cooler Bag
- Item: Rolling soft cooler bag (California Innovations)
- Condition: Used
- Color: Orange and gray
- Features: Insulated, soft-sided, zip-out plastic liner, rolling design
- Pickup area: Worthington Green, Columbus, OH
- Pickup options: Porch pickup near Hard Road & Smoky Row Road, or meet at Northwest Library on Hard Road
- Source: Nextdoor
Free men's XXL 64 T-shirt
- Item: Men's XXL gray T-shirt
- Design/text: “Will You Still Need Me, Feed Me When I'm 64”
- Condition: Only worn a few times
- Pickup area: Worthington Green, Columbus, OH
- Pickup options: Porch pickup or meet at Northwest Library on Hard Road
- Source: Nextdoor
Free Eddie Bauer Large Duffle Bag
- Item: Very large Eddie Bauer duffle bag
- Color/material: Green canvas
- Features: Zippered main compartment, side zippered pockets, strong carry straps
- Condition: Probably used once, originally from an Eddie Bauer warehouse sale
- Pickup area: Worthington Green, Columbus, OH
- Pickup options: Porch pickup or meet at Northwest Library on Hard Road
- Source: Nextdoor
Free Linkee Trivia Game
- Item: Linkee trivia game
- Tagline: “Four little questions. One big link.”
- Condition: Poster believes it was never used, new condition
- Details: Instructions are included in the box
- Pickup area: Worthington Green, Columbus, OH
- Pickup options: Free, porch pickup or meet at Northwest Library on Hard Road
- Source: Nextdoor
Red Wooden Cabinet
- Item: Red wooden cabinet with decorative doors
- Condition: Beautiful piece with some small damage on a bottom corner (poster hopes it can be repaired)
- Size: 36” H x 48” L x 14” W
- Use: Good for storage and display
- Timing: Must be picked up today – NO HOLDS
- Location: Blacklick Estates, Columbus, OH (exact address not listed; contact through Nextdoor)
- Source: Nextdoor
Brand new girls clothes
- Items:
- Long-sleeve glitter-knit sweater with star details
- Black skirt with a bow waist
- Red Christmas dress
- Candy cane sweater
- Condition: Described as brand new girls clothes
- Location: Blendon Woods Estates, Columbus, OH (exact address via poster)
- Source: Nextdoor
Free items in Columbus tend to go quickly, especially curbside pieces and same-day pickups. If something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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