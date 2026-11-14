📅 Whoville Scavenger Hunt at Caldwell Library

Bring the kids to the Caldwell Public Library for a fun Whoville-themed scavenger hunt!

From November 16 to December 12, 2026, you can stop in any time during the day to search for the Grinch hiding in the library.

This is an all-day, drop-in style activity, so you can fit it in around school, work, or errands.

Perfect for families, kids, and anyone who loves Dr. Seuss and holiday fun.