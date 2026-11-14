The Tuscarawas County Health Department offers a free public health vending machine at the entrance of its building at 897 E. Iron Ave, Dover, available 24/7. The machine may include naloxone (Narcan), feminine hygiene products, first aid kits, hygiene kits, condoms, and Deterra drug deactivation bags for safe medication disposal, with product menus and instructions in English and Spanish on the front of the machine.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Tuscarawas County Health Department