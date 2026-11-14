undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cambridge City
📅 No school Nov 25–30, 2026 for Thanksgiving break
4 days ago
📅 No School for Thanksgiving Break – Cambridge City Schools
All Cambridge City Schools will be closed for Thanksgiving Break starting Wednesday, November 25, 2026 through Monday, November 30, 2026.
This includes:
- Cambridge High School
- Cambridge Middle School
- Cambridge Intermediate School
- Cambridge Primary School
- Cambridge Preschool
If you have students in any of these schools, plan ahead for childcare, travel, and meals on these dates. Classes are not in session for the entire break period.
More Info: Event Details
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.