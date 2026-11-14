📅 No School for Thanksgiving Break – Cambridge City Schools

All Cambridge City Schools will be closed for Thanksgiving Break starting Wednesday, November 25, 2026 through Monday, November 30, 2026.

This includes:

Cambridge High School

Cambridge Middle School

Cambridge Intermediate School

Cambridge Primary School

Cambridge Preschool

If you have students in any of these schools, plan ahead for childcare, travel, and meals on these dates. Classes are not in session for the entire break period.